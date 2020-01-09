The long-awaited new Tesla Roadster has finally arrived, featuring rocket technology borrowed from SpaceX that allows it to do 0-60mph in less than a second and fly. No, we’re not kidding, this thing can fly.

“You’re going to see some crazy stuff tonight”, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told the crowd at the reveal event for the new Roadster. “What you see with your eyes, you will not believe!”

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The new Roadster features cold-gas thrusters that fire pressurised air out of four holes in the rear of the car, with the gas exiting faster than the speed of sound and, supposedly, creating over 80 kilonewtons of thrust. That’s about the same amount as the engines in some fighter jets and commercial airplanes. Gulp.

For context, the Tesla can hit 60mph in less than half the time it takes the Bugatti Chiron or Aston Martin Valkyrie to do the same sprint. To prove that's not all talk, during the live unveiling for the new Roadster, Tesla ran the car on a test pad and recorded an astonishing 0-60mph time of just 0.81 seconds. Musk suggested the car would go even quicker though, meanwhile top speed will be over 230mph.

Those cold-gas thrusters will come as standard with the standard ‘Thrust’ model, however the invite-only ‘Rocket’ version adds more thrusters positioned around the vehicle that Tesla says “support forward and upward acceleration, as well as lateral rotational movement.” Or in other words, allow the new Roadster to fly.