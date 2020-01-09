Once again, the Tesla Roadster’s debut has been delayed, this time due to bad weather surrounding its launch event in Texas.

A few weeks prior to the latest delay, Tesla had officially announced the Roadster would be ‘Go ⁠for launch’ on 1 October, nine years after the unfathomably-fast electric supercar was announced and six years after it was meant to arrive.

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Tesla’s famously eccentric CEO, Elon Musk, had only made a brief reply to his company’s original social media post, confirming; "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01". Now, thanks to the severe forecast, the launch event will be pushed back two weeks to 15 October.

In a post made on X (formerly Twitter), Tesla said, “We've been tracking the weather closely with local meteorologists, but given the severe conditions predicted and because this event can only be held outdoors, we've made the difficult decision to reschedule.”

The event only being able to be “held outdoors” suggests a dynamic display of the Roadster’s abilities was on the cards, though we’ll find out for sure later in the month.

The latest setback comes just a few weeks after Tesla opened up a reservation list for customers willing to put down a deposit of $5,000 followed up within 10 days by a remaining balance of $45,000.