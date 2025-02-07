Toyota has been revealed to be the car brand with the most-loyal customers, beating the likes of even Tesla and Porsche. Thanks to positive past experiences, three quarters (75.8 per cent) of buyers plan to stick with the Japanese giant for their next purchase.

Tesla fans are infamous for their seemingly undying loyalty to the brand and its CEO, Elon Musk, yet Auto Express and Carwow Group’s latest Driver Power survey data of more than 23,000 people shows that the American EV firm lags slightly behind Toyota; ‘only’ 70 per cent of owners pledge to buy another Tesla in the future, with innovation and the environment being the driving factors.

What’s more, Toyota’s premium brand, Lexus, rounds off the podium places; great experiences in the past, plus Lexus’s reputation for safety, were the deciding factors for the 68 per cent of buyers looking to stick with the brand in the future.

Perhaps one surprise omission from the top three was Porsche, with the German brand coming in behind the likes of Subaru and Kia; those brands’ buyers cited safety and value for money as their main likes respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Mitsubishi was the brand least likely to attract repeat customers – a good thing, given it no longer sells any models here in the UK. Still operating in the UK is Cupra, which almost three in four (73.5 per cent) owners said they would not stick with when choosing their next car. SEAT didn’t fare much better, either, with only just under a third of owners saying they’d consider staying loyal to the marque when buying their next car.

Last year, the most popular car brand was Volkswagen, with over 166,000 new models hitting the roads in 2024 – something that might drop in the future because only around half (54 per cent) of owners said they’d buy a VW again. Overall, while three in five people said they’d stay with their current brand of choice for their next purchase, it shows that with a rapidly changing market, at least some people are looking to try something new in the future.

