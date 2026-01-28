Toyota has announced it will unveil a big, new seven-seat SUV on 10 February, a car we’re expecting will go after the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90. However, it’s unlikely to be coming to Europe any time soon.

The first teaser for this mysterious mammoth SUV was released just a week ago and showed little more than a lightbar and a boxy rear end. The latest image shows a clear, very Volvo-like interior featuring two large displays, a two-spoke steering wheel and what appears to be a row of buttons along the dashboard.

The interior of the version in the pictures includes seating for six, with two sets of captains chairs like you can have in the Kia EV9, a £65,000 car you can currently save nearly £7,000 on with the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The as-yet-unnamed SUV will go on sale in the US market as an all-electric alternative to the popular Grand Highlander – a family-focused SUV that features a pure petrol or hybrid-assisted engine. As a result, expect this new BEV model to focus on the same priorities as its ICE cousin, including a versatile interior and spacious third row.

This new EV was previewed at the end of 2021 as a thinly veiled concept alongside a variety of other BEV models. Using that show car as a guide, the production model will continue Toyota’s current design language, albeit on a much larger scale. The thin headlights and sleek front bumper will likely remain, with a small low-mounted air intake and possibly a contrasting bonnet.

The more dramatic angle is sure to be the rear end, though, defined by that double lightbar – similar to the one on the European-focused Toyota CH-R+ – with bulging wheelarches and large windows.

As a full-sized seven-seater, expect it to be more than five metres long, which should make it the biggest car the Japanese company has ever built on its TNGA-e platform – which also underpins the bZ4X and C-HR+ electric SUVs. However, this could also be a chance for Toyota to increase the battery size to retain a good electric range.

The company has no immediate plans to bring the new model over to the UK, though. There’s not a huge variety of seven-seat EVs over here, either, with the whole class consisting of the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90. Both are incredibly expensive, though, so If Toyota could bring this model over at a reasonable price, it could well appeal to British buyers looking for a spacious family car that’s also tax friendly.

