Car Deal of the Day: frugal and family-friendly Toyota C-HR for £247 a month
The new-look Toyota C-HR is now more tempting than ever thanks to our Car Deal of the Day for 24 June
- Plug-in hybrid model
- Well-equipped Design trim
- Up to 41 miles of pure-electric range
The Toyota C-HR is a brilliant family car that offers excellent efficiency, an impressive driving experience, a comfortable cabin and stand-out styling. We’ve praised it for all this and more in the past, but have also pointed out that it can be expensive, too.
That means this leasing deal from Leasing.com looks even more attractive. It offers a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model for £247 a month with an initial rental of £2,962. At 36 months, that works out at a total of £11,871, and there’s a limit of 6,000 miles per year.
The C-HR in question is a Design model, which is our pick of the range. It comes with front and rear parking sensors, 18-inch alloys, heated front seats with power lumbar adjustment, wireless phone charging, rear-cross traffic alert, and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
It’s not a top-spec trim, though, so you’ll miss out on the 19-inch alloys, LED adaptive headlights, suede upholstery, panoramic glass roof, 360-degree camera and front cross-traffic alert of the higher-spec Excel.
The engine is a 2.0-litre petrol with an electric motor and small battery that can be charged with an external plug. It has 220bhp and a purely-electric range of 41 miles, which should be more than enough for most day-to-day needs. Charging the battery will take around 2.5 hours using a 7.4kW home wallbox charger.
There are also 1.8-litre and 2.0-litre full-hybrid versions of the C-HR, which can’t be plugged in but offer strong efficiency and a comfortable, quiet driving experience. For anyone wanting to drive a short distance daily on electric power only, however, the PHEV model is an excellent choice.
