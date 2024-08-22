Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Car Deal of the Day: brand new, plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR for £223 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 22 August is Toyota’s sharp-looking small SUV for much less than you would think

by: Ellis Hyde
22 Aug 2024
Toyota C-HR - front tracking
  • Striking SUV with a generous amount of kit
  • PHEV setup offers 41-mile pure-electric range
  • £223 per month with £2,315 initial payment

Less than £250 per month for the very striking, second-generation Toyota C-HR – which only arrived a couple of months ago – would already be a very compelling offer. But this particular deal caught our attention because it’s for a well-equipped, plug-in hybrid version with a price tag touching £40k.

This three-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options through our parent site Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,315, followed by monthly payments of £223. An annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year is included, but if you need to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, that only costs an extra £11 per month.

The Toyota C-HR PHEV pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, which delivers a combined power output of 220bhp, though the e-motor alone produces up to 162bhp and 208Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 7.2 seconds. 

Meanwhile the car’s 13.5kWh battery allows for a pure-electric driving range of up to 41 miles, and as a result, the C-HR PHEV can average up to 353mpg, according to Toyota, and emits just 12g/km of CO2. 

However, the battery will need to be topped up as regularly as possible in order to come close to those claimed efficiency figures. Fully recharging should take around two and a half hours from a standard home wallbox charger.

Design trim is our pick of the range for the new C-HR, as standard kit is plentiful. You get a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, LED headlights, a reversing camera and heated front seats.

There are also numerous safety systems onboard as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

Check out the Toyota C-HR PHEV Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

