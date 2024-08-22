Car Deal of the Day: brand new, plug-in hybrid Toyota C-HR for £223 per month

Striking SUV with a generous amount of kit

PHEV setup offers 41-mile pure-electric range

£223 per month with £2,315 initial payment

Less than £250 per month for the very striking, second-generation Toyota C-HR – which only arrived a couple of months ago – would already be a very compelling offer. But this particular deal caught our attention because it’s for a well-equipped, plug-in hybrid version with a price tag touching £40k.

This three-year lease deal comes from Leasing Options through our parent site Carwow. It requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,315, followed by monthly payments of £223. An annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year is included, but if you need to increase it to 8,000 miles a year, that only costs an extra £11 per month.

The Toyota C-HR PHEV pairs a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, which delivers a combined power output of 220bhp, though the e-motor alone produces up to 162bhp and 208Nm of torque. 0-62mph takes 7.2 seconds.

Meanwhile the car’s 13.5kWh battery allows for a pure-electric driving range of up to 41 miles, and as a result, the C-HR PHEV can average up to 353mpg, according to Toyota, and emits just 12g/km of CO2.

However, the battery will need to be topped up as regularly as possible in order to come close to those claimed efficiency figures. Fully recharging should take around two and a half hours from a standard home wallbox charger.

Design trim is our pick of the range for the new C-HR, as standard kit is plentiful. You get a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, LED headlights, a reversing camera and heated front seats.

There are also numerous safety systems onboard as part of the Toyota Safety Sense suite, including blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

Our Deal of the Day selections are taken from the site of our parent company Carwow, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

