Car Deal of the Day: Super-smooth hybrid Toyota Corolla Touring Sports for £200 a month

Hybrid motoring doesn’t come much better than with the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports – it’s our Deal of the Day for 20 November

By:James Batchelor
20 Nov 2024
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports - front tracking
  • Efficient hybrid engine
  • Spacious, well laid-out interior
  • £200.62 per month

The Toyota Corolla Touring Sports could lay claim to being the perfect all-rounder for families – and, with our Deal of the Day, it's cheaper than you may think.

Available from Lease Car UK Toyota Leasing via our parent site Carwow, the deal means you can have a Corolla Touring Sports for just £200.62 a month for 36 months, after an initial payment of £2,707.43. The deal is for 6,000 miles per annum (it's exactly the same price for 5,000 miles, too), but if you wanted to bump your allowance up to 10,000 miles a year then it'll cost another £10.55 a month.

The deal is for the entry-level model but there's nothing to complain about here. Icon trim gets you 16-inch alloys, LED headlights, and front and rear parking sensors, while tech is well covered with a standard-fit 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 10.5-inch touchscreen with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay, and there's even a wireless charging pad for your phone. 

This leasing deal is only for the 1.8-litre hybrid model – the more powerful 2.0-litre is an extra £128.31 a month, which isn’t worth it because the smaller engine is perfectly smooth and refined; it’s almost as economical, too. The 1.8-litre unit is mated to a CVT (continuously variable transmission), which allows the car to easily slip into electric mode when it sees fit, drastically improving your fuel consumption and slashing your running costs.

Along with its fuel-sipping powertrain, there is much to like about the Corolla. Its interior is well put together, and has plenty of knobs and buttons, so it’s simple to use everyday. The seats are extremely supportive, too and back-seat passengers can stretch out easily. Speaking of the back, the 596-litre boot is large enough for all of your family clobber. Factor in an engaging driving experience, and you can understand why we rate this all-rounder so highly.      

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page… 

Check out the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

James Batchelor
