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New special edition Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary says celebrates the world's favourite car

More than 57 million Corollas have been sold worldwide since its arrival in 1966, that calls for a special edition.

By:Ellis Hyde
25 Aug 2026
Toyota Corolla 60th Anniversary Edition - front

The Toyota Corolla turns 60 this year, and to mark the special occasion for what is still the world’s best-selling car of all time, the Japanese brand has created a limited-edition 60th Anniversary version of the British-built hatchback

To date, more than 57-million examples of the Toyota Corolla have been sold worldwide across six decades and 12 generations of the car, which over the years has been offered as a hatchback, an estate, a sporty fastback, a saloon and even a van

The 60th Anniversary Corolla stands out from other models with its exclusive Boreal Blue metallic paint, contrasted by a black roof and C-pillar, plus 17-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels with contrasting matte and machined finishes, plus chromed black wheel nuts. 

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There is matte silver trim throughout the car as well, including on the front bumper, side sills and 60th Anniversary graphics on the rear doors. The scuff plates, also with the 60th Anniversary logo, have a similar matte silver finish, and the same colour is used for the carpets. 

The 60th Anniversary Corolla is available exclusively with Toyota’s 1.8-litre full-hybrid powertrain. This combines a four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors that work together to provide 138bhp, and return upwards of 64mpg. 

The standard kit includes a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 10.5-inch central touchscreen running Toyota’s latest Smart Connect+ infotainment system that’s capable of over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and plenty of driver-assistance systems like adaptive cruise control and traffic sign recognition. 

Toyota Corolla 60th Edition - rear static

The 60th Anniversary Corolla Hatchback will be available to order in October, but only in limited numbers and pricing has yet to be confirmed. We expect the special edition will be priced from around £35,000, as that’s how much the range-topping GR Sport with the 1.8-litre hybrid set-up costs. 

With the help of the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can save more than £8,000 when you order a new Toyota Corolla hatchback, or you can lease one from £271 per month... 

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Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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