New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets

We all know the Toyota Hilux is one of the most durable vehicles out there, but Toyota is giving its iconic pick-up truck some performance credentials with the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - now available to order.

Priced from £49,750, the GR Sport II costs £10,672 more than the Invincible X and while it gets the same diesel powertrain available lower down in the Hilux range, Toyota claims the GR Sport II is “the best driving hilux yet”.

Advertisement - Article continues below

With Toyota’s ‘GR’ Gazoo Racing sub-brand included within its name, this Hilux does get some chassis tweaks at least. Among them a 20mm raised ride height (look carefully and you’ll see red coil springs) and wider front and rear tracks - 140mm and 150mm respectively. Toyota claims the new front end improves aerodynamics and to make it smoother off-road there are new dampers. All-terrain tyres and larger front discs and rear discs replacing the rear drums also aid performance over rougher terrain. Toyota says there’s a reduced roll angle, plus a more precise steering response, while noise and vibration has been improved too.

Powering the Hilux GR Sport II is a 2.8-litre diesel packing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque with power going through a six-speed automatic transmission. Back in 2022, Toyota Light Commercial Vehicles manager Gareth Matthews explained why the regular Hilux GR Sport didn’t get a more powerful engine: "UK customers aren't complaining that the [201bhp] 2.8-litre diesel is underpowered. The GR Sport has the looks that customers want while still having the right payload weight.” It appears it's the same story with the GR Sport II.