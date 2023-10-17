Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets

Practicality and a sporty appeal are both on the agenda for Toyota’s new pick up truck

by: Alastair Crooks
1 May 2024
Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - front12

We all know the Toyota Hilux is one of the most durable vehicles out there, but Toyota is giving its iconic pick-up truck some performance credentials with the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - now available to order. 

Priced from £49,750, the GR Sport II costs £10,672 more than the Invincible X and while it gets the same diesel powertrain available lower down in the Hilux range, Toyota claims the GR Sport II is “the best driving hilux yet”. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

With Toyota’s ‘GR’ Gazoo Racing sub-brand included within its name, this Hilux does get some chassis tweaks at least. Among them a 20mm raised ride height (look carefully and you’ll see red coil springs) and wider front and rear tracks - 140mm and 150mm respectively. Toyota claims the new front end improves aerodynamics and to make it smoother off-road there are new dampers. All-terrain tyres and larger front discs and rear discs replacing the rear drums also aid performance over rougher terrain. Toyota says there’s a reduced roll angle, plus a more precise steering response, while noise and vibration has been improved too.

Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - dash12

Powering the Hilux GR Sport II is a 2.8-litre diesel packing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque with power going through a six-speed automatic transmission. Back in 2022, Toyota Light Commercial Vehicles manager Gareth Matthews explained why the regular Hilux GR Sport didn’t get a more powerful engine: "UK customers aren't complaining that the [201bhp] 2.8-litre diesel is underpowered. The GR Sport has the looks that customers want while still having the right payload weight.” It appears it's the same story with the GR Sport II. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The GR Sport II is only offered in the double-cab bodystyle and features lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, a black front grille with a bespoke mesh insert, more black detailing on the side steps, mirrors and door handles, plus the front bumper has been reshaped. There are also GR Sport badges and a silver underguard, plus a retro ‘Toyota’ script across the grille.

Inside it’s a little less colourful than the outgoing Hilux GR Sport. Gone is the red trim piece that stretches across the dash and the red stitching on the seats, armrests and handbrake has been turned to silver. There are still red seat belts, GR-branded seats and aluminium pedals, however.

A new eight-inch touchscreen sits in the middle of the dash, losing the physical shortcut buttons that sat on either side of the display. The infotainment system features real-time updates to traffic events and integrated sat-nav. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity.   

The performance pick-up truck market is certainly a niche one with the GR Sport II’s nearest rival being the more powerful 284bhp Ford Ranger Raptor. Toyota says first deliveries of the Hilux GR Sport II will commence later on in the year.

Now read our review of the new Toyota Land Cruiser...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best pick-up trucks 2024
Best pick-up trucks - header image
Best cars & vans

Best pick-up trucks 2024

Dependable, practical and capable, these are the best pick-up trucks to buy right now
6 Feb 2024
Hydrogen Toyota Hilux FCEV revealed ahead of UK trials
Hydrogen Toyota Hilux - header
News

Hydrogen Toyota Hilux FCEV revealed ahead of UK trials

Toyota has responded to customer demand for zero emissions pick-up trucks with a fleet of hydrogen fuel cell Hilux models set for trials with UK busin…
5 Sep 2023
Toyota Hilux pick-up review
Toyota Hilux - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Toyota Hilux pick-up review

The Toyota Hilux is famous for its ruggedness, and despite its age remains a front-runner in the pick-up truck class
18 Aug 2023
Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux vs Volkswagen Amarok: 2023 group test review
Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux and Volkswagen Amarok triple test header image
Car group tests

Ford Ranger vs Toyota Hilux vs Volkswagen Amarok: 2023 group test review

We rank the UK’s one-tonne pick-up trucks
29 Jul 2023

Most Popular

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going
Cupra Formentor facelift 2024 - front
News

New 2024 Cupra Formentor gets fresh look and power boosts to keep hot streak going

Cupra’s sporty SUV now produces up to 328bhp, while plug-in hybrid boasts 62-mile EV range
30 Apr 2024
Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals
Selection of electric company cars - static
Car group tests

Tesla Model 3 vs its five biggest rivals

Drivers are spoiled for choice in the flourishing EV company car market, but which of our six rivals does the business?
27 Apr 2024
Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever
Renault Megane E-Tech - front tracking
News

Renault Megane E-Tech gets extra kit but is now cheaper than ever

An energy-saving heat pump is now standard on every model, plus all but the base trim benefits from a larger 12-inch touchscreen
29 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content