New Toyota Hilux GR Sport II: £50,000 sports truck hits UK streets
Practicality and a sporty appeal are both on the agenda for Toyota’s new pick up truck
We all know the Toyota Hilux is one of the most durable vehicles out there, but Toyota is giving its iconic pick-up truck some performance credentials with the new Toyota Hilux GR Sport II - now available to order.
Priced from £49,750, the GR Sport II costs £10,672 more than the Invincible X and while it gets the same diesel powertrain available lower down in the Hilux range, Toyota claims the GR Sport II is “the best driving hilux yet”.
With Toyota’s ‘GR’ Gazoo Racing sub-brand included within its name, this Hilux does get some chassis tweaks at least. Among them a 20mm raised ride height (look carefully and you’ll see red coil springs) and wider front and rear tracks - 140mm and 150mm respectively. Toyota claims the new front end improves aerodynamics and to make it smoother off-road there are new dampers. All-terrain tyres and larger front discs and rear discs replacing the rear drums also aid performance over rougher terrain. Toyota says there’s a reduced roll angle, plus a more precise steering response, while noise and vibration has been improved too.
Powering the Hilux GR Sport II is a 2.8-litre diesel packing 201bhp and 500Nm of torque with power going through a six-speed automatic transmission. Back in 2022, Toyota Light Commercial Vehicles manager Gareth Matthews explained why the regular Hilux GR Sport didn’t get a more powerful engine: "UK customers aren't complaining that the [201bhp] 2.8-litre diesel is underpowered. The GR Sport has the looks that customers want while still having the right payload weight.” It appears it's the same story with the GR Sport II.
The GR Sport II is only offered in the double-cab bodystyle and features lightweight 17-inch alloy wheels, a black front grille with a bespoke mesh insert, more black detailing on the side steps, mirrors and door handles, plus the front bumper has been reshaped. There are also GR Sport badges and a silver underguard, plus a retro ‘Toyota’ script across the grille.
Inside it’s a little less colourful than the outgoing Hilux GR Sport. Gone is the red trim piece that stretches across the dash and the red stitching on the seats, armrests and handbrake has been turned to silver. There are still red seat belts, GR-branded seats and aluminium pedals, however.
A new eight-inch touchscreen sits in the middle of the dash, losing the physical shortcut buttons that sat on either side of the display. The infotainment system features real-time updates to traffic events and integrated sat-nav. There’s also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless connectivity.
The performance pick-up truck market is certainly a niche one with the GR Sport II’s nearest rival being the more powerful 284bhp Ford Ranger Raptor. Toyota says first deliveries of the Hilux GR Sport II will commence later on in the year.
