Car Deal of the Day: head-turning new Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid for £169 per month

The latest iteration of Toyota’s pioneering hybrid hatchback looks and drives better than ever, and at this price, it’s a stonking Deal of the Day for 11 November

By:Ellis Hyde
11 Nov 2024
Toyota Prius - main image
  • All-new plug-in hybrid hatchback
  • Offers 53-mile EV range and up to 565mpg
  • £169 per month with £2,300 initial payment

After being rather plain or plain odd for the past two decades, the Toyota Prius has hit the gym and had a major sharpen up. It looks seriously handsome, features a super-smooth plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers up to 53 miles of pure-electric driving, and the new interior feels upmarket, well-built and tech-centric. 

Which is why we were astonished to find it available for only £169 per month from UK Carline through our parent site Carwow, and with an initial payment of just £2,300 for a two-year agreement with an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles. But you can increase the mileage limit to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £7 per month, or all the way to 10,000 miles and for a further £8 per month. 

Alternatively, considering the fifth-generation Prius has just arrived, and more recently received a hugely impressive 4.5/5-star rating from us, we wouldn’t be surprised if some people want a longer lease. Thankfully, a three-year agreement with the same mileage limit starts from £190 a month, plus the initial payment is only slightly higher at £2,560.

This deal might be for the entry-level Prius, but this latest iteration of the pioneering hatchback features plug-in hybrid power as standard. It consists of a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a single electric motor that together produce 220bhp; enough for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds. 

Meanwhile a 13.6kWh battery provides the 53-mile official EV range, which will be closer to 40 miles in the real-world but even so that’s plenty for most people’s commute. Plus, if you maximise the electric running, Toyota claims the new Prius can return fuel efficiency of up to 565mpg.

Design trim provides all the kit you probably need too, including a 12.3-inch central touchscreen with an excellent built-in sat-nav system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver’s display, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors and the latest suite of ‘Toyota Safety Sense’ active safety and driver assistance systems. This includes safe exit warning, lane trace assist and adaptive cruise control, amongst other features.

All of our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page..

Check out the Toyota Prius Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

