Car Deal of the Day: head-turning new Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid for £169 per month

All-new plug-in hybrid hatchback

Offers 53-mile EV range and up to 565mpg

£169 per month with £2,300 initial payment

After being rather plain or plain odd for the past two decades, the Toyota Prius has hit the gym and had a major sharpen up. It looks seriously handsome, features a super-smooth plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers up to 53 miles of pure-electric driving, and the new interior feels upmarket, well-built and tech-centric.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Which is why we were astonished to find it available for only £169 per month from UK Carline through our parent site Carwow, and with an initial payment of just £2,300 for a two-year agreement with an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles. But you can increase the mileage limit to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £7 per month, or all the way to 10,000 miles and for a further £8 per month.

Alternatively, considering the fifth-generation Prius has just arrived, and more recently received a hugely impressive 4.5/5-star rating from us, we wouldn’t be surprised if some people want a longer lease. Thankfully, a three-year agreement with the same mileage limit starts from £190 a month, plus the initial payment is only slightly higher at £2,560.