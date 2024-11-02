Car Deal of the Day: fuel-sipping Toyota Yaris Cross with new tech for £257 per month

Quirky small SUV with efficient hybrid tech

New 10.5-inch touchscreen and digital driver’s display

£257 per month with £2,621 initial payment

If you’re looking for a new small SUV and fancy making fewer trips to the pump, the Toyota Yaris Cross is an appealing choice thanks to its fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain and recently updated cabin tech. Plus you can now get a well-equipped version for close to £250 per month through our parent site Carwow.

The three-year lease deal comes from Central Contracts Leasing via Carwow, and it requires a reasonable initial payment of £2,621, followed by monthly payments of £257. The deal also includes an annual mileage allowance of 6,000 miles per year, but increasing the limit to 8,000 miles per year costs less than £10 a month.

This Design trim model benefits from the new tech, starting with a larger 10.5-inch display running Toyota’s latest ‘Smart Connect’ user interface system from the new C-HR. Compared to the previous system, it’s sharper, quicker to respond and the menus are easier to navigate The analogue dials have also been replaced by a seven-inch fully digital driver’s display.

Other kit onboard includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera, LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, multiple safety features, and a new camera and radar system that improves detection of potential hazards, according to Toyota. This allows the Pre-Collision System to recognise risks for possible head-on impacts, crossing vehicles as well as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcycles.

The rest of the interior feels well built and prioritises functionality, with simple switchgear and physical climate controls. There’s enough space in the back for young children or teenagers, plus a 397-litre boot that should be plenty for a weekly food shop and the usual family paraphernalia.

Toyota’s ‘self-charging’ hybrid powertrain in the Yaris Cross pairs a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to drive the front wheels. It offers a combined output of 114bhp and 141Nm of torque – enough for 0-62mph in 11.2 seconds – and can return up to 62.8mpg. We managed to average 64.7mpg when we lived with the Yaris Cross, but we often saw even higher fuel efficiency figures.

