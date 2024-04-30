Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa Electric now cheaper than petrol!

Vauxhall is offering a Corsa or Mokka EV for less than the equivalent petrol car on identical terms

by: Richard Ingram
30 Apr 2024
Vauxhall Corsa Electric front corner driving
  • Choice of Corsa supermini or Mokka SUV
  • EV same price as petrol model
  • Five-year PCP and big deposit contributions

Vauxhall has just announced an “innovative” PCP finance offer that brings down the price of its Astra, Corsa and Mokka electric cars in line with the equivalent petrol models – and in some cases, even allows the EVs to undercut their combustion-engined (ICE) alternatives. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The electric-car deal runs over five years instead of the petrol car’s four, but in doing so, customers can finance each of the respective models for less than a like-for-like ICE car. Vauxhall is keen to point out that the deal does not take into account any possible fuel or running-cost savings over the course of the loan.

The “cheaper per month” deal applies specifically to the Corsa Electric YES Edition and the Mokka Electric Griffin. The Corsa EV in this specification is available from £251 per month, compared with £274 per month for the petrol variant. The zero-emissions Mokka is £286 per month; the petrol version will set you back £318 per month.

Low APR of 2.9 per cent is applicable to all of the EV deals (8.9 per cent on petrol models), and customers will need to stump up a £2,000 deposit. However, Vauxhall is also offering substantial deposit contributions on certain models. That aforementioned Mokka Griffin comes with the equivalent of £4,590 off, while buyers interested in the larger Astra in Design trim can benefit from a £3k deposit contribution. The result is a PCP cost of £421 per month – the same as a petrol Astra.

If potential customers want to step up to the more lavishly-equipped car, Vauxhall is also offering price parity across GS and Ultimate models of the Corsa, Mokka and Astra Electric. The offers are available until the end of June.

On top of all this, all Vauxhall EV customers get a free home wallbox charger or one year’s free credit at Tesco charging points. If this doesn’t suit, the company will give buyers £675 of Octopus Electroverse credit, which can be used across a variety of public-charge networks.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Vauxhall Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

