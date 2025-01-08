Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall’s new ‘Electric All In’ offer gives tempting sweeteners to EV buyers

Eight years of roadside assistance and charging

£500 credit and 10,000 miles of free home charging

Available on all brand new electric Vauxhalls

Vauxhall is going ‘all in’ to help car buyers make the switch to electric.

Replacing its previous Plug and Go offer, the brand’s new ‘Electric All In’ deal throws in a number of sweeteners to give customers greater peace of mind when opting for a brand new electric car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

All electric Vauxhalls now come with eight years of comprehensive roadside assistance – up from three years before – which allows drivers to have their car recharged at the side of the road, or be recovered to the nearest charging point.

As before, buyers get £500 which can be used to pay for charging at Tesco supermarket rapid chargers, purchase credit with Octopus Electroverse or be put towards an Ohme home wallbox. But now, in addition, EV buyers will get 10,000 miles’ worth of free home charging when switching to the Intelligent Octopus Go home energy tariff.

Electric All In also unlocks six months of free Connect Plus. Accessed through the MyVauxhall App, the subscription gives drivers live navigation, remote vehicle status updates and real-time traffic information, along with the ability to remotely lock and unlock their car, pre-condition its cabin and plan routes with charging stops.

Electric All In is available across the entire electric Vauxhall car range, including the recently launched Grandland and Frontera SUVs.

Commenting on the offer, Vauxhall Managing Director James Taylor said: “At Vauxhall, we’re committed to making electric driving accessible, convenient and worry-free.

“The new Electric All In offer reflects this commitment by giving our EV customers extended peace of mind and increased charging benefits. Whether it’s our extended roadside assistance or the addition of 10,000 miles of free home charging, we’re ensuring our customers enjoy a seamless transition to electric driving.”

VAUXHALL ELECTRIC ALL IN DEAL HERE

Click above to see today's deal, check out the latest Vauxhall Grandland Electric deals on Auto Express, or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here...