Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month

Refined driving experience plus big boot

Loaded with all the bells and whistles

£201 a month with £2,116 initial payment

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric is a mouthful of a name, but we really can’t hold that against this practical and refined all-electric family estate car. Especially when it’s being offered, fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, for just £201 a month.

Leasing.com is currently offering the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric in range-topping Ultimate trim for as little as £201 a month on a two-year lease, and with a fairly reasonable initial payment of only £2,116.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or planning to use the Astra Electric to do the school run. But increasing it to 8,000 miles costs less than £25 extra per month.

Ultimate trim comes with every bit of kit Vauxhall can throw at it. That includes adaptive LED ‘IntelliLux’ pixel headlights, dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

It also comes with a hands-free powered tailgate, which is helpful when your hands are full of stuff to load into the Astra’s generous 516-litre boot. With the rear seats down the Vauxhall’s luggage capacity expands to 1,553 litres

The Astra Sports Tourer Electric is powered by a 54kWh battery, while a 156bhp electric motor is used to drive the front wheels. The combo is good for 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds and a range of 256 miles on a single charge. It’s not the longest range in the EV world, but the impressive levels of refinement in this electric family estate car help make up for that.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

