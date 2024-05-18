Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 18 May will appeal to those who want an all-electric family car that’s not a SUV

by: Ellis Hyde
18 May 2024
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer front cornering
  • Refined driving experience plus big boot
  • Loaded with all the bells and whistles
  • £201 a month with £2,116 initial payment

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric is a mouthful of a name, but we really can’t hold that against this practical and refined all-electric family estate car. Especially when it’s being offered, fully loaded with all the bells and whistles, for just £201 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Leasing.com is currently offering the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric in range-topping Ultimate trim for as little as £201 a month on a two-year lease, and with a fairly reasonable initial payment of only £2,116.

The deal includes the standard annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, which should suffice for anyone with a short commute or planning to use the Astra Electric to do the school run. But increasing it to 8,000 miles costs less than £25 extra per month. 

Ultimate trim comes with every bit of kit Vauxhall can throw at it. That includes adaptive LED ‘IntelliLux’ pixel headlights, dual 10-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a head-up display, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, adaptive cruise control and keyless entry.

It also comes with a hands-free powered tailgate, which is helpful when your hands are full of stuff to load into the Astra’s generous 516-litre boot. With the rear seats down the Vauxhall’s luggage capacity expands to 1,553 litres

The Astra Sports Tourer Electric is powered by a 54kWh battery, while a 156bhp electric motor is used to drive the front wheels. The combo is good for 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds and a range of 256 miles on a single charge. It’s not the longest range in the EV world, but the impressive levels of refinement in this electric family estate car help make up for that.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply and offers are subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on cars that we’re happy to recommend.

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month
SEAT Leon TSI EVO - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month

Excellent interior quality and efficiency make the SEAT Leon our Deal of the Day for 17 May
17 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: rack up the miles in this Cupra Born for £266 a month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: rack up the miles in this Cupra Born for £266 a month

Cupra’s bespoke Born brought electric power to the hot hatch segment and at £266 a month it’s our Deal of the Day for 16 May
16 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid
MG3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid

There are bargains to be had on the all-new MG3 Hybrid - with a low deposit and low monthly payments, this is our Car Deal of the Day for 15 May
15 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month
Peugeot E-208 - main image
News

Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 14 May is ideal for those looking for a stylish stopgap car
14 May 2024

Most Popular

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car
DS flagship - exclusive image
News

Ooh la la: new DS flagship to get inspiration from world’s coolest car

The iconic Citroen DS was voted the world’s coolest car by our readers and now DS is aiming for the same success with its new premium flagship
15 May 2024
New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand
Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift international drive
Road tests

New Skoda Octavia 2024 facelift review: updates strengthen a strong hand

Skoda's family car hero gets a little bit better with the latest facelift, and it was pretty good to start with.
14 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month
Peugeot E-208 - main image
News

Car Deal of the Day: 18 months with the eye-catching Peugeot 208 for £140 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 14 May is ideal for those looking for a stylish stopgap car
14 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content