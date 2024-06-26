Car Deal of the Day: fancy a £36k Vauxhall Astra Electric for just £181 a month?

Sharp design

Strong efficiency

£180.84 a month

The Vauxhall Astra has been a feature of British roads for decades, and has long offered efficient motoring for families at a good price. That’s especially true of the current version, which can be had as a pure-electric model that won’t break the bank if you go down the leasing route.

With list prices ranging from £34,000 to over £38,500, the Astra Electric isn’t the best bargain in town if you like to buy your cars outright. But our Deal of the Day is probably the cheapest way to get behind the wheel of one right now.

Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options Vauxhall is offering a brand new Astra Electric hatchback for £180.84 a month. That’s nearly £40 a month cheaper than a petrol-powered Astra in the same trim level, from the same broker and on the same terms; this is a very cost-efficient way of getting the keys to your first ever EV.

There’s a reasonable £2,470.07 initial payment needed first, and the low monthly price applies for a period of 36 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can increase this to 8,000 for just over £20 a month.