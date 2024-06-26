Car Deal of the Day: fancy a £36k Vauxhall Astra Electric for just £181 a month?
Vauxhall’s smart Astra Electric could be perfect for first-time EV buyers. It’s our Deal of the Day for 6 February
- Sharp design
- Strong efficiency
- £180.84 a month
The Vauxhall Astra has been a feature of British roads for decades, and has long offered efficient motoring for families at a good price. That’s especially true of the current version, which can be had as a pure-electric model that won’t break the bank if you go down the leasing route.
With list prices ranging from £34,000 to over £38,500, the Astra Electric isn’t the best bargain in town if you like to buy your cars outright. But our Deal of the Day is probably the cheapest way to get behind the wheel of one right now.
Through the Auto Express Find a Car service, Leasing Options Vauxhall is offering a brand new Astra Electric hatchback for £180.84 a month. That’s nearly £40 a month cheaper than a petrol-powered Astra in the same trim level, from the same broker and on the same terms; this is a very cost-efficient way of getting the keys to your first ever EV.
There’s a reasonable £2,470.07 initial payment needed first, and the low monthly price applies for a period of 36 months. Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year, but you can increase this to 8,000 for just over £20 a month.
The current model is arguably the best-looking Astra of all-time, with sharp, distinctive styling. The electric version doesn’t add any unnecessary trinkets to the design, either, and looks practically identical to its petrol-powered siblings.
This deal is for the desirable GS. One down from the top-spec variant, it has a slightly sportier design compared to lesser models thanks to its contrasting black roof, black painted trim and alloy wheels. Vauxhall throws in some luxuries, too – you get a pair of sharp screens inside, a 360-degree camera and comfortable heated sports seats.
Powering the Astra Electric is a 154bhp motor, which delivers more than respectable performance. It gets its power from a 54kWh battery pack, which is good for a claimed 259 miles, according to Vauxhall. In our testing, we’ve found that figure to be pretty much bang on the money.
Not only is the Astra fantastically efficient for an electric hatchback, but it’s also very easy to drive, super quiet at motorway speeds and comfortable around town.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
