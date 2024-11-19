Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer is an EV load-lugger for under £190 a month

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric brings a big boot and a decent EV range – it’s our Deal of the Day for 19 November

By:James Batchelor
19 Nov 2024
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric UK
  • Stylish design
  • 516-litre boot
  • £188.85 per month

The Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer estate has been a family favourite for decades, but the latest eighth-generation car adds a welcome dose of desirability to the mix. And, in the case of today’s Deal of the Day, an efficient electric version, too.

Available through Leasing Options Vauxhall Leasing via our Carwow parent site, you can hop behind the wheel of the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric for just £188.85 per month after an initial payment of £2,566.19. The deal is for 5,000 miles per annum, although for £16.95 extra you can bump this up to 8,000 miles a year. If you want a maintenance package, it'll cost an additional £5.94 for the 5,000-mile deal and £10.15 for 8,000 miles. An electric estate car for under £190 a month? It’s an electrifying deal!

The Astra Sports Tourer Electric is one of just a small handful of pure-electric estate cars on the market. Its 54kWh battery pack gives a claimed range of 256 miles, and in our testing we have frequently seen between 4.0 and 5.0 miles per kWh, meaning that Vauxhall-quoted figure is achievable. A 154bhp electric motor gives strong acceleration, while sharp steering and a good ride equal an enjoyable driving experience. A 516-litre boot (which expands to 1,553 litres with the seats folded) means this is a great family car, and this latest Astra has a smart-looking and quality-feeling interior. 

What we really like about this deal is that it’s on the mid-spec GS, so that means an elegant black roof and sporty black-painted body trim, 18-inch alloys, a pair of 10-inch screens up front plus heated seats and steering wheel, while the driver's seat is AGR-approved, which ensures it's super supportive and comfortable. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our parent site, Carwow. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more top leasing deals from leading providers on Carwow’s leasing hub page… 

Check out the Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric Car Deal of the Day here...

James Batchelor
