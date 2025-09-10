Plug-in hybrid versions of the Vauxhall Astra hatchback and Astra Sport Tourer estate have received a sizable EV range boost among other upgrades, yet prices have remained the same.

The updated Astra PHEV is now available to order from £39,150, while the Astra Sport Tourer PHEV starts from £40,695. That’s almost £3,000 more than its key rival, the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid, which is available now through our Buy A Car service from £36,420 or to lease from less than £280 per month.

Previously, plug-in hybrid versions of the Astra used a 12.4kWh battery and offered up to 39 of pure-electric range. Now, thanks to a larger 17.2kWh pack, they can cover up to 52 miles on battery power alone.

According to Vauxhall, the increased electric driving range means the entry-level plug-in hybrid Astra GS will now fall into the nine per cent bracket for company car tax, compared with 13 per cent before. More expensive versions will fall into the 16 per cent BiK bracket.

At the same time, Vauxhall has added a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and increased the PHEV set-up's combined power output from 178bhp to 192bhp. This has cut the 0-62mph time for the plug-in hatchback and estate down to 7.9 and 8.0 seconds respectively. That’s more than a second quicker than the regular hybrid and pure-electric versions of both models.

There are three modes for the powertrain: Hybrid (which balances efficiency and performance), Electric for silent driving using the car’s e-motor, and Sport for maximum performance.

Vauxhall Astra GSE gets more EV range, but no more power

The more potent Astra GSE and Astra Sports Tourer GSE have also benefited from the bigger battery, which boosts their EV range to 50 miles, and the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Vauxhall says the Astra GSE can reach 84mph in pure-electric mode, while 0-62mph takes 7.6 seconds (7.7 seconds for the Sports Tourer version). Acceleration is accompanied by what the brand calls “a specially tuned GSE engine sound”.

Other upgrades over the regular Astra include more aggressive styling, 18-inch wheels, a 10mm lower ride height, tuned suspension using firmer springs and Frequency Selective Damping technology, and quicker steering, plus in Sport mode the electronic stability control engages slightly later.

Prices for the Astra GSE start from £43,600, while the Astra Sports Tourer GSE starts from £44,950.

