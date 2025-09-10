The plug-in hybrid variants of the Vauxhall Astra hatchback and Astra Sports Tourer estate have just dropped in price – despite being given larger batteries that result in a sizeable boost in electric range.

Prices for the Vauxhall Astra PHEV now start from £36,145, representing a £3,005 price cut. The Sports Tourer estate version gets under way from £37,365. Those prices are for the entry GS trim, with the Ultimate trim level costing £2,000 more for the hatchback and £1,980 extra for the Sports Tourer.

The sporty GSE has also come down in price. Previously, the Astra GSE started from £43,600, while the Astra Sports Tourer GSE kicked off at £44,950 – now they’re £38,795 and £39,995 respectively. That handily places all plug-in hybrid versions of the Astra under the £40,000 ‘luxury car tax’.

The all-electric range on the Astra PHEVs has also grown from 39 miles to 52 miles. That’s thanks to a larger 17.2kWh pack replacing the old 12.4kWh battery. According to Vauxhall, the increased electric driving range means the entry-level plug-in hybrid Astra GS will now fall into the nine per cent bracket for company car tax, compared with 13 per cent before. More expensive versions will sit in the 16 per cent BiK bracket.