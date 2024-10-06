Car Deal of the Day: a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa for a mere £147 a month

Easy to drive

It's hard to believe but the Vauxhall Corsa has been a feature of UK roads for more than 30 years.

That familiarity breeds success because the dinky Vauxhall is regularly in the best-selling car charts on account of its frugal engines, comfortable interior, and easy-going nature. You can also throw in value for money as our latest deal of the day goes to show.

The Corsa is regularly offered with tempting lease deals, but this one really has surprised us. With Xcite Car Leasing Vauxhall via the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can bag a top-spec Corsa for just £146.99 a month – that's tremendous value.

There's an initial payment of £2,033.86 to deal with, but even that is reasonable, while the agreement is limited to two years and 5,000 miles a year. You can double this to 10,000 a year for a mere £21.99 extra a month.

Ultimate spec is as posh as a Corsa gets and comes with some glitzy big-car features as standard. These include matrix LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and two-tone paint colours. This is on top of the lower-spec Corsa's strong kit list of a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a plethora of safety kit.