Car Deal of the Day: a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa for a mere £147 a month
The Vauxhall Corsa is a British institution – and a cheap one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 14 January
- Easy to drive
- Top-spec model
- £146.99 a month
It's hard to believe but the Vauxhall Corsa has been a feature of UK roads for more than 30 years.
That familiarity breeds success because the dinky Vauxhall is regularly in the best-selling car charts on account of its frugal engines, comfortable interior, and easy-going nature. You can also throw in value for money as our latest deal of the day goes to show.
The Corsa is regularly offered with tempting lease deals, but this one really has surprised us. With Xcite Car Leasing Vauxhall via the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can bag a top-spec Corsa for just £146.99 a month – that's tremendous value.
There's an initial payment of £2,033.86 to deal with, but even that is reasonable, while the agreement is limited to two years and 5,000 miles a year. You can double this to 10,000 a year for a mere £21.99 extra a month.
Ultimate spec is as posh as a Corsa gets and comes with some glitzy big-car features as standard. These include matrix LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless phone charging, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and two-tone paint colours. This is on top of the lower-spec Corsa's strong kit list of a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a plethora of safety kit.
Powering the little Corsa is one of parent firm Stellantis' perennial 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engines. Its on-paper stats of 74bhp and a 0-62mph sprint time of over 13 seconds are little to write home about. But in the real world, it's a punchy unit and helps the Corsa zip along around town – as long as you keep working that six-speed manual gearbox.
The steering is light, the Corsa is a cinch to park, and it's generally a very pleasant car to drive. No wonder it’s a learner driver’s favourite.
The Corsa scores big when it comes to costs too, because it will return a claimed 52.3mpg and sits in insurance group 12.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Corsa leasing deals from leading providers on our Vauxhall Corsa deals hub page…
See all our Vauxhall Corsa deals
Check out our Vauxhall Corsa Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…