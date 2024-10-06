Car Deal of the Day: a top-spec Vauxhall Corsa for a tempting £148 a month

Easy to drive

It's been around for three decades and yet the Vauxhall Corsa remains one of Britain's most popular and best-selling cars.

With the current car, it's easy to see why, because it has a perfect blend of easy-to-drive driving manners, a comfortable ride, has all the tech you need, and doesn't cost the earth to run. No wonder it's loved by first-time drivers, more mature ones downsizing cars, and anyone in between.

You can throw in cheap-as-chips leasing deals into the mix too, as our Deal of the Day goes to show. Lease Car UK is offering the cutesy Corsa for just a few pence over £148 a month right now. Motoring on a shoe-string doesn't come much better than this.

It requires an initial payment of £2,077.19, which is reasonable, and the deal is for two years. You can only cover 5,000 miles a year with this arrangement, but you can revise this annual limit to 8,000 miles for a paltry £18.65 extra a month if you wish.

Don't go thinking this is some bargain-basement model for this price, though, because you'll be getting the keys to the top-spec version.

Appropriately called Ultimate, this trim packs matrix LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys and two-tone paint colours, along with heated front seats and steering wheel, and wireless phone charging. This is in addition to the entry-level Corsa's standard kit list that includes a 10-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a whole host of safety kit.

Powering the Corsa is a 1.2-litre petrol engine. With 74bhp and a 0-62mph of over 13 seconds, performance isn't sparkling but the Corsa actually feels a lot faster than that. The engine has a really zingy feel to it thanks to its three cylinders, and a slick six-speed gearbox allows you to make the most of the car's diminutive power.

Not only is the Corsa reasonably fun to drive, but more importantly it's easy. Light steering, good visibility and plenty of steering wheel and seat adjustment add up to make an enjoyable driving experience. Plus, with a claimed 52.3mpg and group 12 insurance, the Corsa doesn't break the bank to run.

It may be pint-sized in dimensions, but there's plenty of space up front. However, it's a bit more of a squeeze for six-footers in the back, and the 309-litre boot is just average.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.

