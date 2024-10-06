Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Corsa supermini looks super value at £139 per month

Ever-popular supermini ideal for city driving

Riding in the slipstream of news that Vauxhall has slashed prices on the electric version of its Corsa supermini comes this very tasty leasing deal on the petrol car. The Vauxhall Corsa is a stalwart of the small car market in the UK, and you simply can’t argue with paying less than £140 per month for one.

The deal in question will get you into a new Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 GS for a few pence less than £139 per month, over a 24-month lease. You’ll need an initial payment of £1,964 and to adhere to an annual limit of 5,000 miles, but it still looks an extremely tempting offer from First Vehicle Leasing that we found through our parent site, Carwow.

GS trim is as sporty as the Corsa gets these days, in the absence of hot VXR or GSi variants. You get 17-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a black roof and tinted rear side windows, while inside there are front sports seats in the front and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Parking sensors at the front and rear, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, keyless start and automatic climate control also feature.

The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is the entry-level choice in the current Corsa, and it’s a dab hand at keeping costs down. A group 12 insurance rating and official combined economy of 52.3mpg help here, although don’t expect too much by way of performance from the 74bhp powerplant. The benchmark 0-62mph sprint takes 13.2 seconds, but you won’t notice that in town driving, where the engine stays pleasantly quiet and has enough punch.

The Corsa generally, is a very solid package and great value for £139 per month. Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow. Prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply.

