Car Deal of the Day: top-of the range Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for a mere £165 a month

Loads of space inside

Efficient petrol engine

£165 a month

The first-generation Grandland was a popular car, thanks to keen finance deals. While there’s a new one coming out this year, you can still pick up some tempting offers on Vauxhall’s mid-size SUV.

Through Leasing Options Vauxhall Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get a two-year personal contract hire agreement with monthly payments of just £165.92. There’s a sensible initial deposit of £2,291 and an annual limit of 5,000 miles, although you can contact the broker to tailor the deal as you wish.

The model we’ve featured here comes with a 130bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. It’s a powertrain that’s used in a whole bunch of Stellantis products, and while it won’t set your pulse racing with its performance in the Grandland, it returns a very healthy 46.3mpg on the combined cycle. Emissions of 140g/km are pretty decent for a car of this size, too.

Being a family-orientated SUV, the Grandland excels when it comes to interior space and storage. Despite a wide centre console that houses two cup-holders and plenty of cubbyholes besides, the front feels roomy – as does the rear. The 512-litre boot offers a tremendous amount of space, and the rear bench has a handy 40:20:40-split folding arrangement, too. This creates up to 1,652 litres of cargo capacity with the seatbacks folded, which is more than the new model offers.

This deal is based on the range-topping and aptly-named ‘Ultimate’ variant. That means you get a powered tailgate with a foot sensor, an uprated sound system, a 360-degree exterior camera and a wireless smartphone charger. Other standard features include 19-inch wheels, tinted windows and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

