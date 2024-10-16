Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: top-of the range Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate for a mere £165 a month

The Vauxhall Grandland shows you can have family SUV practicality for supermini prices - it’s our Deal of the Day for 8 March

By:Alastair Crooks
8 Mar 2025
Vauxhall Grandland - front cornering
  • Loads of space inside
  • Efficient petrol engine 
  • £165 a month

The first-generation Grandland was a popular car, thanks to keen finance deals. While there’s a new one coming out this year, you can still pick up some tempting offers on Vauxhall’s mid-size SUV

Through Leasing Options Vauxhall Leasing via the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can get a two-year personal contract hire agreement with monthly payments of just £165.92. There’s a sensible initial deposit of £2,291 and an annual limit of 5,000 miles, although you can contact the broker to tailor the deal as you wish.

The model we’ve featured here comes with a 130bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine. It’s a powertrain that’s used in a whole bunch of Stellantis products, and while it won’t set your pulse racing with its performance in the Grandland, it returns a very healthy 46.3mpg on the combined cycle. Emissions of 140g/km are pretty decent for a car of this size, too. 

Being a family-orientated SUV, the Grandland excels when it comes to interior space and storage. Despite a wide centre console that houses two cup-holders and plenty of cubbyholes besides, the front feels roomy – as does the rear. The 512-litre boot offers a tremendous amount of space, and the rear bench has a handy 40:20:40-split folding arrangement, too. This creates up to 1,652 litres of cargo capacity with the seatbacks folded, which is more than the new model offers. 

This deal is based on the range-topping and aptly-named ‘Ultimate’ variant. That means you get a powered tailgate with a foot sensor, an uprated sound system, a 360-degree exterior camera and a wireless smartphone charger. Other standard features include 19-inch wheels, tinted windows and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. 

Vauxhall Grandland - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland deals hub page… 

See our Vauxhall Grandland deals

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

