Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Grandland offers families EV motoring for just £215 a month

Stylish design

Good equipment levels

£214.77 a month

If you want an example of how Vauxhall has shifted its dial in recent years, then take a look at the latest Vauxhall Grandland. The previous version was a perfectly adequate family SUV, but the brand-new model marks a huge step forward in terms of design, technology and practicality.

For the first time ever, you can order a Grandland with electric power – and at a cheap price, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the Grandland Electric for minuscule £214.77 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,877.23 needed first, and then it's that low price for a total period of 24 months.

Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but if you wanted to up that to 8,000 a year then it'll cost an additional £33.09 a month – that's a little steep, so only pay it if you're really going to need that extra mileage allowance.

Still, 5,000 miles will be more than decent for most buyers, as will the Grandland's electric range. Vauxhall's largest SUV is based on the Peugeot E-3008, so it gets the same 73kWh battery pack. Here, with the Grandland, that means a very good claimed 323-mile range between fill-ups.