Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can I help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Grandland offers families EV motoring for just £215 a month

There’s much to like with the new Vauxhall Grandland Electric – and its low price makes it even more appealing. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 February

By:James Batchelor
25 Feb 2025
New Vauxhall Grandland Electric being driven in the UK
  • Stylish design
  • Good equipment levels
  • £214.77 a month

If you want an example of how Vauxhall has shifted its dial in recent years, then take a look at the latest Vauxhall Grandland. The previous version was a perfectly adequate family SUV, but the brand-new model marks a huge step forward in terms of design, technology and practicality.

Advertisement - Article continues below

For the first time ever, you can order a Grandland with electric power – and at a cheap price, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the Grandland Electric for minuscule £214.77 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,877.23 needed first, and then it's that low price for a total period of 24 months. 

Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but if you wanted to up that to 8,000 a year then it'll cost an additional £33.09 a month – that's a little steep, so only pay it if you're really going to need that extra mileage allowance.

Still, 5,000 miles will be more than decent for most buyers, as will the Grandland's electric range. Vauxhall's largest SUV is based on the Peugeot E-3008, so it gets the same 73kWh battery pack. Here, with the Grandland, that means a very good claimed 323-mile range between fill-ups.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The latest Grandland is a huge improvement on its predecessor when it comes to design – and this deal really shows off the styling in a great light. 

For your £215 a month, you'll be getting the keys to the GS trim, which gives a sportier appearance thanks to plenty of black trim, pixel LED headlights, along with a futuristic 'illuminated vizor' – that's a light bar across the front and illuminated Vauxhall badge, to you and me. If that's not enough, there's also a smart LED light bar across the tailgate, along with illuminated Vauxhall lettering. 

Vauxhall Grandland - dash

Interior equipment is great, too. There's a 16-inch touchscreen up front with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus integrated sat-nav, and a wireless phone charger. The cabin isn't just well specified, it's spacious too, with a roomy 550-litre boot. 

On the road, the electric version of the Grandland actually drives better than its hybrid sister. That's thanks to a fancier rear suspension set-up, while there's plenty of power from the 208bhp front-mounted electric motor. Overall, the Grandland offers a quiet and refined drive.   

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland Electric deals hub page… 

See our Vauxhall Grandland Electric deals

Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Electric Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
James Batchelor

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: The BMW i4 is a fun-to-drive electric exec for a low price
BMW i4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: The BMW i4 is a fun-to-drive electric exec for a low price

It may have been around a while, but time hasn’t dampened the i4’s appeal. It’s our Deal of the Day for 24 February.
News
24 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Sharp-looking Peugeot 5008 family car for £235 a month
Peugeot 5008 - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Sharp-looking Peugeot 5008 family car for £235 a month

Peugeot’s stylish seven-seat 5008 is almost as affordable as a supermini, making it our Deal of the Day for 22 February
News
22 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was a landmark EV when it launched, and it’s still good value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 February.
News
21 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: The Renault Symbioz is cheap family transport at just over £186 a month
Renault Symbioz - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: The Renault Symbioz is cheap family transport at just over £186 a month

The newest of Renault’s SUVs offers a lot for not a lot of cash. It’s our Deal of the Day for 20 February
News
20 Feb 2025

Most Popular

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences
Suzuki Vitara and Mazda CX-30 - front tracking

Suzuki Vitara vs Mazda CX-30: two small SUVs with some big differences

The 1.4-litre mild-hybrid-assisted , turbocharged Suzuki Vitara takes on Mazda’s 2.5-litre CX-30 in this small SUV face-off
Car group tests
22 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front

Car Deal of the Day: Stand out with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for under £230 a month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was a landmark EV when it launched, and it’s still good value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 21 February.
News
21 Feb 2025
Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough
Land Rover Defender alternatives - header image

Land Rover Defender alternatives: Seven other 4x4s that are just as tough in the rough

Land Rover’s famous 4x4 not for you? One of these seven alternatives might hit the mark instead
Features
20 Feb 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content