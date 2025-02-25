Car Deal of the Day: The Vauxhall Grandland offers families EV motoring for just £215 a month
There’s much to like with the new Vauxhall Grandland Electric – and its low price makes it even more appealing. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 February
- Stylish design
- Good equipment levels
- £214.77 a month
If you want an example of how Vauxhall has shifted its dial in recent years, then take a look at the latest Vauxhall Grandland. The previous version was a perfectly adequate family SUV, but the brand-new model marks a huge step forward in terms of design, technology and practicality.
For the first time ever, you can order a Grandland with electric power – and at a cheap price, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.
Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the Grandland Electric for minuscule £214.77 a month. There's an initial payment of £2,877.23 needed first, and then it's that low price for a total period of 24 months.
Mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year, but if you wanted to up that to 8,000 a year then it'll cost an additional £33.09 a month – that's a little steep, so only pay it if you're really going to need that extra mileage allowance.
Still, 5,000 miles will be more than decent for most buyers, as will the Grandland's electric range. Vauxhall's largest SUV is based on the Peugeot E-3008, so it gets the same 73kWh battery pack. Here, with the Grandland, that means a very good claimed 323-mile range between fill-ups.
The latest Grandland is a huge improvement on its predecessor when it comes to design – and this deal really shows off the styling in a great light.
For your £215 a month, you'll be getting the keys to the GS trim, which gives a sportier appearance thanks to plenty of black trim, pixel LED headlights, along with a futuristic 'illuminated vizor' – that's a light bar across the front and illuminated Vauxhall badge, to you and me. If that's not enough, there's also a smart LED light bar across the tailgate, along with illuminated Vauxhall lettering.
Interior equipment is great, too. There's a 16-inch touchscreen up front with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus integrated sat-nav, and a wireless phone charger. The cabin isn't just well specified, it's spacious too, with a roomy 550-litre boot.
On the road, the electric version of the Grandland actually drives better than its hybrid sister. That's thanks to a fancier rear suspension set-up, while there's plenty of power from the 208bhp front-mounted electric motor. Overall, the Grandland offers a quiet and refined drive.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Grandland Electric leasing offers from leading providers on our Vauxhall Grandland Electric deals hub page…
See our Vauxhall Grandland Electric deals
Check out the Vauxhall Grandland Electric Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…
Find a car with the experts