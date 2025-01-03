Distinctive design

This isn't the first time that the Vauxhall Mokka Electric has been singled out as our Deal of the Day, but never have we seen this small electric SUV at such a cheap price.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Lease Car UK is offering the Mokka Electric for well under £170 a month – it's undeniably a tremendous deal and one we had to put in the spotlight.

There's an initial payment of £2,274.71 and then it's a measly £164.56 a month for a total leasing agreement of 24 months. Annual mileage is limited to 5,000 miles, but this cap can be nudged up to 8,000 per annum for just under £11 extra a month.

This deal is for the smaller battery pack, but even at 50kWh the electric Mokka should be good for a claimed 209 miles, or around 180 in the real world. A 10-to-80-per-cent top-up at a fast charger will take around 30 minutes.

For your £164.56 a month, you're only going to be getting the entry-level Design trim, but this no hardship because it comes with LED headlights, 17-inch alloys and twin screens for the infotainment and driver's display, along with a whole host of safety equipment, cruise control and a rear-view camera. The Mokka is also one of the most sharply styled small electric SUVs around.

That 50kW battery pack feeds a 134bhp electric motor that gives sprightly, whisper-quiet performance. The Electric Mokka beats its petrol equivalent thanks to its boosted refinement levels, while the ride is smooth.

There's plenty of room up front, and although space in the back is tighter, there's more than enough space for a couple of six footers. Boot space is bang on class average with 310 litres rising to 1,060 with the rear seats folded.

