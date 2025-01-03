Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

Car Deal of the Day: go electric for just £174 a month with the Vauxhall Mokka

The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a great little SUV, and could be ideal if you’re making the switch to EV power in 2025. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 January

By:James Batchelor
3 Jan 2025
Vauxhall Mokka Electric - front tracking
  • Sharp styling
  • Refined on the move
  • £174.12 per month

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to ditch petrol and switch to electric, then we might have the deal for you. A sharp-looking Vauxhall Mokka Electric SUV with loads of kit and a refined drive for just over £174 a month… sounds too good to be true, surely?

Well, that’s exactly what’s on offer with this deal. Available from Lease Car UK Vauxhall Leasing through the Auto Express Find a Car service, you could be driving into 2025 with a brand new EV for an unbelievable £174.12 a month. There’s an initial payment of £2,389.43, but even that is very reasonable, and the deal is limited to 5,000 miles. 

If you need more flexibility you can bump up the mileage allowance to 8,000 for just over £11 extra a month, while if you want complete peace of mind the broker is also offering a maintenance package for a further £16.85 a month. This takes care of servicing, tyres, routine repairs and breakdown cover.

It’s an undeniably affordable way of taking the plunge into EVs, and you’ll be doing it with a cracking SUV. This deal is for the smaller 50kWh battery pack, which is good for a claimed 209 miles of range, and can be topped up from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. 

The battery feeds a 134bhp electric motor that powers the front wheels, giving peppy, silent performance. The Electric version pulls ahead of petrol-powered Mokkas with its extra refinement – it really is eerily quiet on the move, even at motorway speeds. 

This deal is for the GS model, which gives you sporty black exterior styling, 18-inch alloys, a 12-inch digital driver's display alongside a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, LED headlights and keyless entry and start.        

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Vauxhall Mokka Electric leasing deals from leading providers on our Vauxhall Mokka Electric deals hub page… 

Vauxhall Mokka Electric for £174.12 a month

Click above to see today's deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

James Batchelor
