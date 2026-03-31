Earlier this year the covers came off the facelifted Volkswagen Caddy, previewing the van’s updated look and fresh styling. However, while the company promised “significant changes in the interior” it has, until now, kept them under wraps.

The so-called “major update” includes the 12.9-inch free-standing central screen from the Golf hatchback, which VW says features “customisable touch controls [that] provide quick access to popular applications”. A set of fully digital dials is now standard on all trim levels, alongside a 25-watt wireless phone charger on the centre console. Other interior updates include extra USB-C ports, plus grab handles and coat hooks.

Advertisement - Article continues below

On the outside, as revealed in March, you’ll notice revised front and rear bumpers with a more aggressive design than before. These can be had in both painted and unpainted grain finishes depending on specification.

Volkswagen says there are also new colour options – Reed Green, Sunset Red, Grenadilla Black and Grey-Brown – as well as alloy wheel sizes ranging from 16 to 18 inches. Which of these comes as standard will almost certainly depend on which specification you opt for.

Volkswagen is yet to unveil full details of the specifications, but has said the Life and Style packages will return, as will the option for a short or long-wheelbase model – the latter offering up to seven seats. As before, the Caddy can be ordered in both MPV and traditional van forms, plus as a California compact camper variant.

As well as that Golf-inspired cabin, the Caddy is now available with the hatchback’s efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain. Utilising what is expected to be the same 201bhp 1.5-litre powertrain as in the Golf eHybrid, the Caddy PHEV is capable of a combined 385 miles of range – and up to 76 miles on electric power alone. Petrol and diesel engines will also be offered across the line-up.

Pricing for the new Caddy is yet to be announced, but you can expect at least a minor increase over the current model’s £35,627 starting price. Pre-sales have begun in Germany, and we don’t expect UK customers to have to wait much longer.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.