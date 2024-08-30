Car Deal of the Day: VW Golf GTI hot hatch legend for a very cool price

261bhp

High-quality interior; tasteful styling

£267.02 a month

You don't need us to tell you how much of a legend the Volkswagen Golf GTI is. While some hot hatchbacks have come and gone, the Golf has been a constant for nearly 50 years, excellently combining classy looks, boosted performance and everyday practicality with every generation.

This blend of performance and practicality needn't cost the earth either if our Deal of the Day is anything to go by. You can have a brand new GTI sitting on your driveway for less than £270 a month.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Lease4Less Volkswagen is offering the high-class hatchback for just £267.02 a month. There's a chunky initial payment of £3,804.24 needed first, but that helps to keep the monthly payments down.

The deal is for two years and there's a 5,000-mile limit every year, although you can nudge this up to 8,000 miles a year for an extra £16.56 a month should you need to. We wouldn't be surprised if you did, because the GTI is a lovely thing to drive.

The Mk8 version of the GTI certainly wasn't dull to steer, but a comprehensive facelift in the second half of 2024 added more punch. The resulting Mk8.5 now packs 261bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and it can crack 62mph from rest in just 5.9 seconds, thanks to a very smooth-shifting and snappy seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.