Car Deal of the Day: VW Golf GTI hot hatch legend for a very cool price

The Golf GTI has skilfully combined racy performance with everyday useability for nearly 50 years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 February

By:James Batchelor
10 Feb 2025
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner right
  • 261bhp
  • High-quality interior; tasteful styling
  • £267.02 a month

You don't need us to tell you how much of a legend the Volkswagen Golf GTI is. While some hot hatchbacks have come and gone, the Golf has been a constant for nearly 50 years, excellently combining classy looks, boosted performance and everyday practicality with every generation. 

This blend of performance and practicality needn't cost the earth either if our Deal of the Day is anything to go by. You can have a brand new GTI sitting on your driveway for less than £270 a month.

Searching the Auto Express Find a Car service, we found Lease4Less Volkswagen is offering the high-class hatchback for just £267.02 a month. There's a chunky initial payment of £3,804.24 needed first, but that helps to keep the monthly payments down.

The deal is for two years and there's a 5,000-mile limit every year, although you can nudge this up to 8,000 miles a year for an extra £16.56 a month should you need to. We wouldn't be surprised if you did, because the GTI is a lovely thing to drive.

The Mk8 version of the GTI certainly wasn't dull to steer, but a comprehensive facelift in the second half of 2024 added more punch. The resulting Mk8.5 now packs 261bhp from its 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, and it can crack 62mph from rest in just 5.9 seconds, thanks to a very smooth-shifting and snappy seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. 

The upgrade to Mk8.5 didn't just improve performance, though. The exterior changes are subtle but true GTI fans will spot them – there's a restyled front bumper and new 18-inch 'Richmond' alloy wheels. 

The inside got a nip and tuck, too, and if you're aware of the niggles that blighted the previous-generation Golf, all is pretty much forgiven this time around. 

There's a new steering wheel that now has more traditional buttons rather than the annoying haptic ones of the Mk8, while a new free-standing 12.9-inch touchscreen has better software. The 'sliders' beneath the touchscreen which adjust the volume and temperature controls are now backlit, so you can see them at night.

Aside from those very welcome tweaks, it's still classic GTI. The seats are trimmed in trademark check fabric, and there's subtle red detailing plus the odd GTI badge here and there. This is on top of excellent standard equipment, which includes a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, heated front seats, keyless entry and start, a rear-view camera and a whole host of safety gizmos. 

Plus, it's a typical hot hatchback, so along with the racy detailing and boosted performance, there are five doors, split-folding rear seats and a large 374-litre boot.       

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen Golf GTI leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen Golf GTI deals hub page… 

See our Volkswagen Golf GTI deals

Check out the Volkswagen Golf GTI Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

