Car Deal of the Day: fire-breathing Volkswagen Golf R for a very friendly price

Fifty years young, the Volkswagen Golf has arguably become the definitive hatchback on account of its excellent all-round abilities.

But no model shows off just how broad those skills really are better than the Golf R. The flagship hot hatch packs a fiery punch while also remaining a practical and pragmatic five-door family hatch. It's now rather cheap too, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Just how cheap are we talking, then? Well, a few pence less than £313 a month. Sounds a lot for a Golf but this the mother of all Golfs, don't forget.

This deal calls for an initial payment of £4,054.67 to get the ball rolling, and is for two years. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but you can raise this limit to 8,000 a year for an extra £33.06.

We'd expect many to plump for that higher mileage cap, as the latest Golf R is one of the finest hot hatchbacks around and you’ll really want to drive it.

At the car's heart is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine pushing out a thumping 328bhp. With this power unit mated to a sophisticated four-wheel drive system, the R can hurtle from zero to 62mph in 4.6 seconds and top out at an autobahn-friendly 155mph.

You'll be taking the keys to the Mk8.5 model, which boasts a whole host of updates over its predecessor.

Firstly, DCC3 adaptive chassis control is thrown in for free, upping the driver enjoyment over the outgoing model. The system allows the driver to really fine tune the suspension set-up to their tastes, as well as the array of driving modes. This, along with the fire-breathing engine under the bonnet, means the Golf R is a seriously quick and engaging hatchback to drive.

Other updates included in the switch from Mk8 to Mk8.5 are a number of styling tweaks such as different headlights and taillights, along with an illuminated VW badge on the nose. But, more importantly, the much criticised infotainment system has been overhauled to be easier and slicker to use.

The interior is a nice place to be thanks to a pair of heavily bolstered sports seats and there are plenty of R badges dotted around, but this is still a Golf after all. So, there's a great driving position and a very decent 341-litre boot, and while those big front seats do eat into rear legroom, there's still enough space back there for your friends to come along for the ride.

