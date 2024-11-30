Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Retro Volkswagen ID.Buzz family EV for just £348 a month

Volkswagen ID. Buzz blends style and practicality, and it’s our Deal of the Day for 30 November

By:James Batchelor
30 Nov 2024
Volkswagen ID. Buzz - front tracking
  • Retro design
  • Spacious, well-equipped interior
  • £348.90 per month

We waited a long time for Volkswagen to reinvent the Type 2 microbus of the Fifties, but the arrival of the ID. Buzz has prompted some misty-eyed nostalgia. Even better, for a family-sized EV it’s cheaper than you might think, thanks to our Deal of the Day for 30 November.

Available from UK Carline Volkswagen through our Auto Express Find a Car service, this two-year deal will see you get behind the wheel for only £348.90 a month, following an initial deposit of £4,186.80. The deal is exactly the same if you cap the mileage at 5,000 or 6,000 miles, so opt for the latter – if you want to nudge that up to 10,000 miles per annum, then it’ll cost you an extra £13.50 a month. 

This deal gets you the desirable mid-spec Style model which comes with matrix LED headlights, a Harman Kardon sound system with subwoofer, an upgraded infotainment system with wireless phone charging, 20-inch alloys, powered tailgate and a light strip between the front headlights. 

That’s on top of the entry-level version’s heated steering wheel and windscreen, and front and rear camera system with two side cameras. It’s worth noting that this deal isn't for the recently revealed long-wheelbase Buzz with seven seats, but the standard five-seater. 

Looking at the ID. Buzz, you might think it drives like an old VW bus – but that’s not the case. Thanks to sharing the same underpinnings as the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV, the ID. Buzz drives like a big car. It has supple suspension and its 204bhp rear-mounted electric motor gives surprisingly sprightly performance for such a large vehicle. 

VW claims you’ll be able to cover 251 miles before needing to top up the 77kWh battery, and in our long-term test we’re finding 200 miles is easily achievable.    

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID. Buzz leasing deals from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.Buzz deals hub page… 

Check out the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here

