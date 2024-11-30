Car Deal of the Day: Retro Volkswagen ID.Buzz family EV for just £348 a month

Retro design

Spacious, well-equipped interior

£348.90 per month

We waited a long time for Volkswagen to reinvent the Type 2 microbus of the Fifties, but the arrival of the ID. Buzz has prompted some misty-eyed nostalgia. Even better, for a family-sized EV it’s cheaper than you might think, thanks to our Deal of the Day for 30 November.

Available from UK Carline Volkswagen through our Auto Express Find a Car service, this two-year deal will see you get behind the wheel for only £348.90 a month, following an initial deposit of £4,186.80. The deal is exactly the same if you cap the mileage at 5,000 or 6,000 miles, so opt for the latter – if you want to nudge that up to 10,000 miles per annum, then it’ll cost you an extra £13.50 a month.

This deal gets you the desirable mid-spec Style model which comes with matrix LED headlights, a Harman Kardon sound system with subwoofer, an upgraded infotainment system with wireless phone charging, 20-inch alloys, powered tailgate and a light strip between the front headlights.

That’s on top of the entry-level version’s heated steering wheel and windscreen, and front and rear camera system with two side cameras. It’s worth noting that this deal isn't for the recently revealed long-wheelbase Buzz with seven seats, but the standard five-seater.

Looking at the ID. Buzz, you might think it drives like an old VW bus – but that’s not the case. Thanks to sharing the same underpinnings as the ID.3 hatchback and ID.4 SUV, the ID. Buzz drives like a big car. It has supple suspension and its 204bhp rear-mounted electric motor gives surprisingly sprightly performance for such a large vehicle.

VW claims you’ll be able to cover 251 miles before needing to top up the 77kWh battery, and in our long-term test we’re finding 200 miles is easily achievable.

