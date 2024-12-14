Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.3 for less than £200 a month? This is no April Fool

Feature-packed

240-mile range

£195.40 a month

Thinking of making the switch to an EV but feeling a little bewildered? The Volkswagen ID.3 is a great option for first-time EV owners, because it's easy to drive, practical and has plenty of range. And as our Deal of the Day goes to show, it’s a relatively inexpensive choice, too.

Scouring the Auto Express Find a Car service, we saw Select Car Leasing is offering an ID.3 for £195.40. The initial payment comes to just £2,638.80 for this two-year deal, while mileage is capped at 5,000 miles a year. You can nudge this up to 8,000 miles a year if you need more leeway – you just need to fork out an extra £15.86 a month.

This deal isn't for the entry-level trim, but the desirable Pure Match. This brings goodies such as 18-inch alloys, LED headlights, rear privacy glass, adaptive cruise control and front and rear parking sensors.

There's a load of luxury touches thrown in, too, including heated front seats, 10-colour ambient lighting and a 12.9-inch infotainment with sat-nav and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powering this ID.3 is a 168bhp rear-mounted electric motor, which gets its juice from a 52kWh battery pack. While it's the smallest battery on offer in the ID.3, it's still good enough for a claimed 240 miles, and thanks to 140kW DC charging, a 10 to 80 per cent top-up takes 26 minutes.

Volkswagen boosted the ID.3 with a comprehensive overhaul in 2023, with upgrades such as improved materials for the cabin to bump up the quality.

Last year saw a much-needed update for the infotainment system, with a slicker operating system, and the temperature and volume 'slider' controls were giving back-lighting so you can see and use them in the dark.

