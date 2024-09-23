Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.4 is a classy all-electric family SUV for £228 per month

This ID.4 proves you can have an electric SUV for supermini money, making it our deal of the day

By:Alastair Crooks
23 Sep 2024
Volkswagen ID.4 - front cornering
  • Huge boot
  • Comfortable ride
  • £228 a month

A solid entry into the family-friendly, all-electric SUV class, the Volkswagen ID.4 has good levels of standard equipment, is comfortable and offers plenty of space inside. It’s rather expensive to buy outright, given that the ID.4 range starts at well over £40,000, but as ever, a keen leasing deal can make it much more affordable.

This personal contract hire package from Leasing Option Volkswagen via our sister site Carwow means you can get an ID.4 on your drive for just £228 a month. The deal is a two-year agreement with an initial payment of £3,046 and an annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles. 

This ID.4 is the Match Pure edition, which means it gets the smaller 52kWh battery. Don’t worry, though, because there’s still a decent 223-mile range, and topping up from 10 to 80 per cent will only take 28 minutes on a 115kW charge. A nine-second 0-62mph time might not sound that impressive in a world of rapidly accelerating electric cars, but thanks to the instant delivery of 310Nm of torque, the ID.4 will feel like it has plenty of punch. 

A comfortable ride is the best thing about the ID.4’s driving experience, because it can smother bumps and potholes especially well. Combine that with well contained road and wind noise, plus the option of one-pedal driving, and you’ll find the VW is a particularly pleasant and relaxing car to drive. 

As well as having a spacious cabin and a massive 543-litre boot, the ID.4’s standard equipment includes heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, and a 12.9-inch central touchscreen. Buyers also get a suite of handy driver aids such as adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and road-sign recognition.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.4 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here..

