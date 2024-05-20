Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: trendy Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV for £316 a month

The Volkswagen ID.5 is relaxing to drive, stylish and, at this price, an ideal Deal of the Day pick for 20 May

by: Ellis Hyde
20 May 2024
Volkswagen ID.5 - front tracking
  • Trendy coupe-SUV bodystyle
  • Relaxing to drive plus 327-mile range
  • £316 a month with £3,142 initial payment

The Volkswagen ID.5 is comfortable, spacious and efficient – all good qualities in an electric family car – plus it can stand out on the school run thanks to its very trendy coupe-SUV design. If that sounds like a winning combination to you, our parent company Carwow is currently offering the ID.5 for only £316 a month on a three-year lease.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal requires a reasonably initial payment of only £3,142, followed by monthly payments of £316. An annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year is included, but you can extend it to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £22 per month and doing so only increases the initial payment by £200.

The reason this particular VW ID.5 is available at this price is because it’s a pre-facelift model. That said, the changes made to the ID.5 weren’t that dramatic, and the styling specifically was untouched.

This ID.5 Pro Performance is powered by a 77kWh battery that provides a range of up to 327 miles. If you’re on the road and the battery needs a quick top-up, the ID.5 has a maximum charging speed of 135kW, so recharging from 10 to 80 per cent takes less than half an hour. 

Driving the rear wheel is a single electric motor that produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in a brisk 8.4 seconds. Despite what the rakish roofline might lead you to believe, rather than feeling sporty, the ID.5 is relaxing to drive, especially at motorway speeds where the car feels impressively stable. The ID.5 also has a tight turning circle and light steering that makes it a cinch to drive around town.

Style trim comes with all the kit you really need: a sharp and responsive 12-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, matrix LED headlights, reversing camera, all-round parking sensors and 19-inch alloy wheels.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month
Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer Electric at an unbeatable £201 a month

Our Deal of the Day selection for 18 May will appeal to those who want an all-electric family car that’s not a SUV
18 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month
SEAT Leon TSI EVO - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month

Excellent interior quality and efficiency make the SEAT Leon our Deal of the Day for 17 May
17 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: rack up the miles in this Cupra Born for £266 a month
Cupra Born 77kWh V3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: rack up the miles in this Cupra Born for £266 a month

Cupra’s bespoke Born brought electric power to the hot hatch segment and at £266 a month it’s our Deal of the Day for 16 May
16 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid
MG3 - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: £249 a month with a tiny deposit for new MG3 Hybrid

There are bargains to be had on the all-new MG3 Hybrid - with a low deposit and low monthly payments, this is our Car Deal of the Day for 15 May
15 May 2024

Most Popular

Mercedes says ‘no thank you’ to EQ: EV brand to be axed
Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 - EQS badge
News

Mercedes says ‘no thank you’ to EQ: EV brand to be axed

Mercedes will roll back EQ branding for its electric cars as the first generation of EV models reaches the end of its lifecycle.
15 May 2024
UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers
Car crash
News

UK faces “epidemic” of young uninsured drivers

The number of young people convicted of driving without insurance has tripled since 2021, due to sky-rocketing premiums
17 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month
SEAT Leon TSI EVO - front tracking
News

Car Deal of the Day: SEAT Leon is an ideal family hatchback for £165 a month

Excellent interior quality and efficiency make the SEAT Leon our Deal of the Day for 17 May
17 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content