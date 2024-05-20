Car Deal of the Day: trendy Volkswagen ID.5 coupe-SUV for £316 a month

Trendy coupe-SUV bodystyle

Relaxing to drive plus 327-mile range

£316 a month with £3,142 initial payment

The Volkswagen ID.5 is comfortable, spacious and efficient – all good qualities in an electric family car – plus it can stand out on the school run thanks to its very trendy coupe-SUV design. If that sounds like a winning combination to you, our parent company Carwow is currently offering the ID.5 for only £316 a month on a three-year lease.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal requires a reasonably initial payment of only £3,142, followed by monthly payments of £316. An annual mileage limit of 5,000 miles per year is included, but you can extend it to 8,000 miles per year for an extra £22 per month and doing so only increases the initial payment by £200.

The reason this particular VW ID.5 is available at this price is because it’s a pre-facelift model. That said, the changes made to the ID.5 weren’t that dramatic, and the styling specifically was untouched.

This ID.5 Pro Performance is powered by a 77kWh battery that provides a range of up to 327 miles. If you’re on the road and the battery needs a quick top-up, the ID.5 has a maximum charging speed of 135kW, so recharging from 10 to 80 per cent takes less than half an hour.

Driving the rear wheel is a single electric motor that produces 201bhp and 310Nm of torque; enough for 0-62mph in a brisk 8.4 seconds. Despite what the rakish roofline might lead you to believe, rather than feeling sporty, the ID.5 is relaxing to drive, especially at motorway speeds where the car feels impressively stable. The ID.5 also has a tight turning circle and light steering that makes it a cinch to drive around town.

Style trim comes with all the kit you really need: a sharp and responsive 12-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, matrix LED headlights, reversing camera, all-round parking sensors and 19-inch alloy wheels.

As always with our Car Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts search the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.5 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...