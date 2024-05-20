Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.5 EV promises style and a long range for just £321 a month

Easy to drive, efficient and spacious, the Volkswagen ID.5 is our Deal of the Day for 19 April

By:Alastair Crooks
19 Apr 2025
Volkswagen ID.5 - front tracking
  • Good range of up to 344 miles
  • Generously sized boot
  • Only £321 a month

Coupé-SUVs are hot property right now and if you want in on the action, then this Volkswagen ID.5 could be just the ticket. Thanks to this deal we found on the Auto Express Find a Car service via UK Carline Volkswagen, you can get the stylish, spacious and efficient ID.5 on your drive for just £321 a month

Based on a two-year personal contract hire agreement, there’s an initial payment of £3,861 with an annual mileage limit of 5,000 – although we expect there’ll be some flexibility here with either a larger deposit or higher monthly payment. 

This is the facelifted ID.5, too, meaning you get faster charging and more range compared to earlier iterations. How much range? Well, in this single-motor Match Pro version, you can see up to 344 miles on a charge – impressive when you factor in this family SUV’s 286bhp rear-mounted motor, which can launch it from 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds. 

The newer ID.5 also gained a larger touchscreen – a whopping 12.9-inch unit with improved software for better responsiveness. A gripe we had on older ID.5s were the dim climate controls, but thankfully Volkswagen saw sense and now the touch-sensitive controls for the temperature and volume below the central display are illuminated. 

Despite the rakish roofline, those rear seats will comfortably accommodate large adults and the 549-litre boot is substantially larger than that in the Nissan Ariya or Kia EV6

On the road, the ID.5 is impressively stable and relaxing at motorway speeds, with the slippery shape helping to keep wind noise to a minimum. It’s surprisingly easy to drive around town too, with a tight turning circle, good visibility and light steering.

Volkswagen ID.5 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.5 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.5 hub page…

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

