Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month

Fine-driving electric family hatch with a spacious cabin

Up to 382 miles of range, and 175kW fast charging

Match Pro spec for £3,322 down and £252 per month

From just a single model back in 2019, the ID.3, Volkswagen’s ID range of electric vehicles has expanded to a full six today, with the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 in hatch and estate forms, and of course the uber-stylish ID.Buzz.

The Volkswagen ID.7 fills the role of a kind-of electrified Volkswagen Passat in that lineup. Not a particularly cheap one, it has to be said, thanks to a starting price of over £50,000, but that’s where our Car Deal of the Day comes in, since you can shrink that hefty sum of money down to a much more manageable £252 per month.

The deal comes from Carparison through our parent site Carwow, where a 77kWh ID.7 in Match Pro trim can be had for a down-payment of £3,322.80, and monthly payments of £252 over a two-year term. Like many of these deals there’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, but you can no doubt negotiate for more.

And unlike many of these deals, metallic paint is thrown in, so you won’t be stuck with the sole non-metallic ID.7 shade, Moonstone Grey. Not that the other hues on offer are particularly eye-catching, but at least there are a couple of blues in there, as well as a classy metallic black.