Car Deal of the Day: Refined and affordable VW ID.7 family EV for £252 per month
The VW ID.7 isn’t cheap but this lease deal helps bring down the cost of ownership for the talented family EV
- Fine-driving electric family hatch with a spacious cabin
- Up to 382 miles of range, and 175kW fast charging
- Match Pro spec for £3,322 down and £252 per month
From just a single model back in 2019, the ID.3, Volkswagen’s ID range of electric vehicles has expanded to a full six today, with the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.7 in hatch and estate forms, and of course the uber-stylish ID.Buzz.
The Volkswagen ID.7 fills the role of a kind-of electrified Volkswagen Passat in that lineup. Not a particularly cheap one, it has to be said, thanks to a starting price of over £50,000, but that’s where our Car Deal of the Day comes in, since you can shrink that hefty sum of money down to a much more manageable £252 per month.
The deal comes from Carparison through our parent site Carwow, where a 77kWh ID.7 in Match Pro trim can be had for a down-payment of £3,322.80, and monthly payments of £252 over a two-year term. Like many of these deals there’s a 5,000-mile annual limit, but you can no doubt negotiate for more.
And unlike many of these deals, metallic paint is thrown in, so you won’t be stuck with the sole non-metallic ID.7 shade, Moonstone Grey. Not that the other hues on offer are particularly eye-catching, but at least there are a couple of blues in there, as well as a classy metallic black.
The rest of the specification marks the ID.7 out as a good all-rounder. It’s rear-wheel drive, with a useful 286bhp at its disposal, for 0-62mph in only 6.5 seconds, while the 77kWh battery pack is, in theory at least, good for 382 miles of range. You can, of course, expect a little less in real-world driving, but anything over 300 miles will be plenty for all but those with the very largest of bladders. The ID.7 offers decent 175kW maximum charging speeds, for a 10-80% top-up in under half an hour.
We quite like the way the ID.7 drives too, thanks to its refinement and isolation (which are good even by EV standards), a good ride quality even on large wheels, and confident, if not especially engaging, handling. The cabin is smart too, though like most modern VWs you’ll have to get used to a few too many touch-sensitive panel controls for otherwise simple functions.
Match Pro trim is actually where the ID.7 range kicks off but it isn’t short of kit, so you’ll find 19-inch alloy wheels, LED matrix headlights, ambient lighting, power-adjustable and massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, eight-speaker audio, and a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen all as standard.
