Car Deal of the Day: super-smooth Volkswagen ID.7 saloon for £259 a month
The ID.7 shows Volkswagen still knows how to make good cars. It’s our Deal of the Day for 3 December
- Tremendous value for money
- High-quality feel, spacious interior
- £259.18 per month
Not that long ago, if you wanted a pure-electric saloon car instead of an SUV, then your options were very limited. The Volkswagen ID.7 is one of a small handful of new executive saloons (although it's technically a hatchback) to have rocked up on the market of late, and there are some tempting deals right now.
One that caught our eye is from Milease Volkswagen via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's for the ID.7 in Match Pro trim and requires an initial payment of £3,380.16, then it's just £259.18 a month – that's incredible value. The deal is for 24 months and 5,000 miles a year; if you want to up this to 8,000 miles, then it's an extra £28.28 a month.
This deal is for the smaller 77kWh battery, but this should still give you a WLTP-tested range of 383 miles on a full charge – although our testing suggests around 270 miles is more likely. If you really need more range, then you can bump up to the larger 86kWh battery for an extra £47.37 a month, but most drivers won't regard that as good value for money.
On offer here is the base-spec Match Pro trim, but the ID.7 is a very well equipped car, so you won't feel short-changed. Standard kit includes an augmented-reality head-up display, LED matrix headlights, massaging front seats, an electric tailgate, a 15-inch touchscreen, a 360-degree parking camera, and illuminated VW badges on the nose and tailgate.
The ID.7 is a quick, smooth and very refined car to drive. The roomy interior is a real plus point, as is the high-quality interior, while the infotainment system is much improved compared with VW’s earlier efforts. Overall, this is a very easy and enjoyable car to live with.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 leasing deals from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 deals hub page…
Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…