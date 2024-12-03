Car Deal of the Day: super-smooth Volkswagen ID.7 saloon for £259 a month

Tremendous value for money

High-quality feel, spacious interior

£259.18 per month

Not that long ago, if you wanted a pure-electric saloon car instead of an SUV, then your options were very limited. The Volkswagen ID.7 is one of a small handful of new executive saloons (although it's technically a hatchback) to have rocked up on the market of late, and there are some tempting deals right now.

One that caught our eye is from Milease Volkswagen via the Auto Express Find a Car service. It's for the ID.7 in Match Pro trim and requires an initial payment of £3,380.16, then it's just £259.18 a month – that's incredible value. The deal is for 24 months and 5,000 miles a year; if you want to up this to 8,000 miles, then it's an extra £28.28 a month.

This deal is for the smaller 77kWh battery, but this should still give you a WLTP-tested range of 383 miles on a full charge – although our testing suggests around 270 miles is more likely. If you really need more range, then you can bump up to the larger 86kWh battery for an extra £47.37 a month, but most drivers won't regard that as good value for money.