Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a stylish EV estate with a 373-mile range for just £263 a month

If your heart is set on a pure-electric estate car, then your options are pretty limited. However, one of the very best is the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer – a swoopy-looking load-lugging version of the Tesla Model 3-rivalling ID.7 hatchback – and there are plenty of great-value deals to tempt you.

This one from UK Carline Volkswagen is available from our very own Find a Car service, and requires monthly payments of only £262.60 a month, which is superb value.

There’s an initial payment of £3,151.15 to sort first, and the deal is limited to two years and 5,000 miles. You can nudge this up to a more flexible 8,000 miles a year for just under £12 extra a month, and that might be worth opting for if you travel long distances or rack up high mileages every year.

And with the ID.7, piling on the miles will be an enjoyable thing to do, as it’s a tremendously refined car. Easily the best ID-badged model that Volkswagen has built to date, the interior bristles with high-quality materials, and features the type of tech that puts earlier ID.3s to shame.

It’s practical, too, with the 605-litre boot suitably spacious and extendedable to just over 1,700 litres when the rear seats are folded. Keep them up and back-seat passengers have plenty of legroom, while headroom is generous despite the elegant sloping roofline.

This deal gives you very well equipped entry-level Pro Match trim, which includes a massive 15-inch infotainment screen, an augmented reality head-up display, three-zone climate control and an electric tailgate. VW even throws in big-car luxuries such as powered massage seats and ‘IQ.Light’ Matrix LED headlights.

Pro Match comes with a 77kWh battery pack and a rear-wheel-drive motor. More than 280bhp is on tap, giving a 6.6-second 0-62mph time, and the range is quoted at 373 miles.

