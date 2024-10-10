Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy supermini for £174 a month

Efficient engine

Solid interior quality

£174 a month

Volkswagen has proved over many decades with the Polo that you can have a premium, well built and refined car that just so happens to be a supermini. This contract hire agreement we found from ZenAuto Volkswagen via our parent site Carwow could see a Polo on your driveway for just £174 per month.

The leasing deal requires a £2,191 initial deposit followed by 24 monthly payments of £174, with a limit of 5,000 miles per year.

The Polo remains one of the more grown-up superminis you can buy – managing to adopt much of the overall build quality, driving feel and technology found in its larger Golf sibling. The sixth-generation Polo is bigger than ever and on the road it feels it – in a good way. It’s comfortable and able to suppress wind and road noise in a way its supermini rivals can’t. There’s decent passenger room in the cabin and the 351-litre boot capacity is pretty impressive for a car in this class.

This particular model comes with Volkswagen’s excellent turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine (our pick of the range), which develops 94bhp and a healthy 175Nm of torque. It’s well suited to the Polo and makes most everyday manoeuvres a doddle. It’s frugal too, and you can expect to see average economy in excess of 50mpg.

Even in the base Life trim level here, the Polo is well equipped. The safety features include adaptive cruise control, driver-attention assist, road-sign recognition and lane-keep assist. Plus there are two USB-C ports in the front, another two ports in the rear, wireless smartphone connectivity and an eight-inch digital cockpit.

Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow.

