Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen Polo is a classy supermini for £174 a month

The Volkswagen Polo offers big-car quality for supermini prices, making it our Deal of the Day for 10 October

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Oct 2024
Volkswagen Polo - front
  • Efficient engine
  • Solid interior quality
  • £174 a month

Volkswagen has proved over many decades with the Polo that you can have a premium, well built and refined car that just so happens to be a supermini. This contract hire agreement we found from ZenAuto Volkswagen via our parent site Carwow could see a Polo on your driveway for just £174 per month. 

The leasing deal requires a £2,191 initial deposit followed by 24 monthly payments of £174, with a limit of 5,000 miles per year.

The Polo remains one of the more grown-up superminis you can buy – managing to adopt much of the overall build quality, driving feel and technology found in its larger Golf sibling. The sixth-generation Polo is bigger than ever and on the road it feels it – in a good way. It’s comfortable and able to suppress wind and road noise in a way its supermini rivals can’t. There’s decent passenger room in the cabin and the 351-litre boot capacity is pretty impressive for a car in this class.

This particular model comes with Volkswagen’s excellent turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI petrol engine (our pick of the range), which develops 94bhp and a healthy 175Nm of torque. It’s well suited to the Polo and makes most everyday manoeuvres a doddle. It’s frugal too, and you can expect to see average economy in excess of 50mpg. 

Even in the base Life trim level here, the Polo is well equipped. The safety features include adaptive cruise control, driver-attention assist, road-sign recognition and lane-keep assist. Plus there are two USB-C ports in the front, another two ports in the rear, wireless smartphone connectivity and an eight-inch digital cockpit. 

Like all our Car Deal of the Day selections, this deal is taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow's leasing hub page...

Check out the Volkswagen Polo Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

