Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc SUV is small but desirable at £218 a month

It may be getting replaced soon, but there’s still much to like about the T-Roc. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 February

By:James Batchelor
27 Feb 2025
VW T-Roc - cornering left
  • Desirable R-Line trim
  • Sporty styling; high refinement
  • £217.86 a month

There’s a new Volkswagen T-Roc on the horizon, but the current car still offers a lot of style and appeal for not much cash, as our Deal of the Day goes to show. 

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering a brand new, high-spec Volkswagen T-Roc for a minuscule £217.86 a month – that’s a whole heap of car for not a lot of outlay. 

There’s an initial payment to sort, of course, which comes to a reasonable £2,914.31. The deal is for two years with mileage limited to 5,000 a year, but you can push this up to 8,000 for just under £21 a month extra.

We particularly like this deal because it’s for the extremely desirable R-Line trim. Sitting below the hot T-Roc R, the R-Line combines many of that car’s styling features, but in a more cost-efficient package that is easier to live with. Features such as its racy-looking bumpers and 17-inch alloys help make it stand out. 

The R-Line doesn’t just look good on the outside, as it packs a lot of kit inside, too. There are heated front sports seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and a 10.25-inch customisable driver’s display.

In fact, with the T-Roc being one of the brand’s older models, that touchscreen is a highlight, as it’s a far simpler system to use compared with the ones fitted in newer VWs, as it doesn’t rely on fiddly sliders to control basic functions.   

Powering the T-Roc is one of VW’s ubiquitous 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engines. With 148bhp, performance is brisk enough, and it’s allied to a smooth-shifting six-speed manual gearbox – our pick of the range. It’s pretty efficient, too, with VW claiming you’ll get over 47mpg in normal everyday driving.

Thanks to its Golf underpinnings, the T-Roc has very decent road manners, with strong grip levels and excellent body control, plus a comfortable ride.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen T-Roc leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen T-Roc deals hub page… 

See our Volkswagen T-Roc deals

Check out the Volkswagen T-Roc Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here...

James Batchelor

Skip to HeaderSkip to Content