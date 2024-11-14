Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen T-Roc SUV is small but desirable at £218 a month

Desirable R-Line trim

Sporty styling; high refinement

£217.86 a month

There’s a new Volkswagen T-Roc on the horizon, but the current car still offers a lot of style and appeal for not much cash, as our Deal of the Day goes to show.

Leasing Options, via the Auto Express Find a Car service, is currently offering a brand new, high-spec Volkswagen T-Roc for a minuscule £217.86 a month – that’s a whole heap of car for not a lot of outlay.

There’s an initial payment to sort, of course, which comes to a reasonable £2,914.31. The deal is for two years with mileage limited to 5,000 a year, but you can push this up to 8,000 for just under £21 a month extra.

We particularly like this deal because it’s for the extremely desirable R-Line trim. Sitting below the hot T-Roc R, the R-Line combines many of that car’s styling features, but in a more cost-efficient package that is easier to live with. Features such as its racy-looking bumpers and 17-inch alloys help make it stand out.

The R-Line doesn’t just look good on the outside, as it packs a lot of kit inside, too. There are heated front sports seats, a large touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and a 10.25-inch customisable driver’s display.