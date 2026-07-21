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Volkswagen Transporter eHybrid brings plug-in hybrid power to the van range

VW’s popular Transporter van now gets plug-in hybrid power like its Ford Transit cousin

By:Antony Ingram
21 Jul 2026
Volkswagen Transporter Sportline - front cornering

Across its commercial vehicle range Volkswagen offers the option of just about every powertrain type, with petrol, diesel, and fully electric all in the range. Now plug-in hybrid is an option on the popular Transporter model as VW launches the Transporter eHybrid.

It’s the first time the Volkswagen Transporter has been offered with a plug-in hybrid option, and as well as the panel van variant, the Kombi and Shuttle get the new eHybrid option too - the latter’s 95g/km CO2 emissions giving it beneficial tax rates for business and private buyers who need the utility of between five and nine seats.

eHybrid models are built around a 2.5-litre petrol engine, assisted by an electric motor and 11.8kWh battery pack, with drive going through a CVT (continuously variable transmission) to the front wheels.

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Peak power is a useful 229bhp, though the most handy number is the claimed 35 miles of EV range in some variants. Of course, the van is still able to motor along in regular hybrid mode as the battery depletes to boost economy or run on petrol alone. Charging from 0-100 per cent takes around 4.5 hours using a 3.7kW AC charger.

Combined consumption, on a mix of both electrons and petrol, is quoted at up to 74.3mpg in short wheelbase panel-van form, while the Transporter can also haul a braked trailer of up to 2,300kg. The maximum payload is up to 1,132kg, depending on configuration and trim.

That plug-in power has arrived in the Transporter shouldn’t be a huge surprise, as the Transporter’s platform-mate, the Ford Transit Custom, is available with the same drivetrain. In the Transit Custom, pricing (ex-VAT but including on-the-road costs) starts at £42,230, while a Transporter short-wheelbase van in Commerce spec comes in at £38,155 (ex-VAT and ex-OTR costs). The VW range extends all the way to £53,955 for a Kombi in Sportline trim.

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Antony Ingram
Antony Ingram

Antony is a freelance motoring writer with more than 15 years of experience in everything from the latest wave of hybrid and electric vehicles, to sports cars, supercars and classics. You’ll find him covering a little of everything on Auto Express.

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