Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 offers great EV range for £302 a month

Volvo needed a car to compete in the incredibly tough all-electric small SUV market and what it came up with is the EX30. Even against a sea of strong rivals, it’s a great choice, and this leasing deal makes it more appealing than ever.

We found this personal contract hire agreement through ZenAuto Volvo via our parent site Carwow. The deal runs for 24 months with an annual limit of 5,000 miles, and requires an initial deposit of £3,725 followed by monthly payments of £302.

Rivalling the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Kia Niro EV, and some all-electric hatchbacks such as the Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Volkswagen ID.3, the Volvo EX30 provides decent range, an upmarket cabin and great driving dynamics. The maximum range of the Extended Range model here is 296 miles - up with the best in its class.

Sitting on the same SEA underpinnings from parent company Geely as the Smart #1, the EX30 is surprisingly fun to drive. It’s rapid in a straight line - a 268bhp rear-mounted electric motor can launch this EX30 from zero to 62mph in just 5.3 seconds, but there’s also suppleness to the chassis plus neat steering and not much body roll.

Inside, the Volvo EX30 feels just as special as any of its close rivals. The design is rather minimalist, but the use of fabrics and recycled materials gives the interior a fresh, modern aura. It’s spacious enough for a family and under the bonnet there’s a useful storage area to complement the 319-litre boot.

It might be the entry-level Volvo, but the EX30 is superbly equipped. On this ‘Plus’ model there’s dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a heat pump, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, a wireless smartphone and a reversing camera all fitted as standard.

