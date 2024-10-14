Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Volvo EX30 offers great EV range for £302 a month

Just over £300 a month and just under 300 miles of range make the Volvo EX30 our Deal of the Day for 14 October

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Oct 2024
Volvo EX30 - front cornering left
  • Useful range
  • Lots of kit
  • £302 a month

Volvo needed a car to compete in the incredibly tough all-electric small SUV market and what it came up with is the EX30. Even against a sea of strong rivals, it’s a great choice, and this leasing deal makes it more appealing than ever. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

We found this personal contract hire agreement through ZenAuto Volvo via our parent site Carwow. The deal runs for 24 months with an annual limit of 5,000 miles, and requires an initial deposit of £3,725 followed by monthly payments of £302. 

Rivalling the likes of the Jeep Avenger, Kia Niro EV, and some all-electric hatchbacks such as the Cupra Born, Renault Megane E-Tech and Volkswagen ID.3, the Volvo EX30 provides decent range, an upmarket cabin and great driving dynamics. The maximum range of the Extended Range model here is 296 miles - up with the best in its class. 

Sitting on the same SEA underpinnings from parent company Geely as the Smart #1, the EX30 is surprisingly fun to drive. It’s rapid in a straight line - a 268bhp rear-mounted electric motor can launch this EX30 from zero to 62mph in just 5.3 seconds, but there’s also suppleness to the chassis plus neat steering and not much body roll. 

Inside, the Volvo EX30 feels just as special as any of its close rivals. The design is rather minimalist, but the use of fabrics and recycled materials gives the interior a fresh, modern aura. It’s spacious enough for a family and under the bonnet there’s a useful storage area to complement the 319-litre boot. 

It might be the entry-level Volvo, but the EX30 is superbly equipped. On this ‘Plus’ model there’s dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, a heat pump, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, a wireless smartphone and a reversing camera all fitted as standard.

All our Car Deal of the Day selections are taken from our parent site Carwow. Terms and conditions apply while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires you can find more top leasing deals on Carwow’s leasing hub page...

Check out the Volvo EX30 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month
Volkswagen Tiguan - main image

Car Deal of the Day: VW Tiguan family-sized SUV at £269 per month

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is a great option for family buyers, especially at this price. Check out our Car Deal of the Day for October 13
News
13 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 for £272 per month
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Namsan Edition - front

Car Deal of the Day: award-winning Hyundai Ioniq 5 for £272 per month

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a previous Auto Express Car of the Year and our Deal of the Day for 12 October
News
12 Oct 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month
Renault Clio - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Clio is a top-tier supermini for £153 a month

Renault’s popular Clio is as good as ever, and at this price it’s our Deal of the Day for 11 October
News
11 Oct 2024
Best snow cars 2024
Best snow cars - header image

Best snow cars 2024

Don’t get caught out in extreme conditions this winter. We’ve picked 10 showroom buys that should keep you safe
Best cars & vans
11 Oct 2024

Most Popular

Best Motability cars 2024
Best Motability cars - header image

Best Motability cars 2024

The Motability scheme is designed to get less able people moving, and we've picked out the very best cars on offer
Best cars & vans
10 Oct 2024
Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy
Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger

Aston Martin will give customers the Goldfinger on Monday, and expect them to buy

A special Aston Martin DB12 will be revealed on Monday 14 October In homage to the 1964 James Bond film 
News
11 Oct 2024
Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown
Hyundai Santa Fe and Skoda Kodiaq - front tracking

Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown

The chunky new Hyundai Santa Fe squares up against the Skoda Kodiaq in a battle of the family-friendly seven-seaters
Car group tests
9 Oct 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content