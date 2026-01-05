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Volvo EX30 fire risk recall hampered by slow supply chain

More than 10,000 Volvo EX30 models have been recalled in the UK, but “less than 10” have been fixed as of 20 April

By:Tom Jervis
20 Apr 2026
Volvo EX30 - front, full width

"Less than 10” Volvo EX30 models in the UK have received the necessary fix as part of a worldwide recall, more than four months after it was announced. The Swedish brand says more than 10,000 examples nationwide must not be charged beyond 70 per cent because the battery has the potential to overheat, which could potentially lead to a fire.

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The issue first rose to prominence in December 2025, when Volvo EX30 customers were issued a warning message directly to their car. “In rare cases, the battery can overheat when charged to a high level, which could in a worst-case scenario lead to a fire starting in the battery,” Volvo told Auto Express at the time.

Following this, 40,323 EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance models manufactured between 2024 and 2026 were recalled worldwide, a quarter of which (around 10,300) are in the UK.

At the time, Volvo tried to reassure customers, saying: “[our] aim is to start inspecting and replacing battery modules as soon as possible.” However, sluggishness within the supply chain means the first customers are only now starting to receive the required work. In fact, more than four months on from the initial announcement, Volvo insiders tell Auto Express that “less than 10” cars have so far received the new modules.

Volvo is keen to point out, however, that it has nevertheless “been working tirelessly to source replacement parts”. The firm also says that while “availability may be limited at first, we expect the repairs rate to ramp up in the coming weeks”.  

Affected customers will be contacted as soon as parts become available, so that they can book their car in for the battery module to be replaced. However, with more than 10,000 cars to process, it will likely take some time for the recall to be completed.

In the meantime, customers are advised to avoid charging their vehicles beyond 70 per cent capacity until the inspection and/or necessary work has been carried out. Owners of other versions of the EX30 can carry on using their cars as normal; while the baby Volvo EV does share some parts with the Smart #1 and #3, the Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance variants use a 69kWh battery, which isn’t found in other models.

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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