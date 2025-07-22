Cool design; minimalist interior

51kWh battery gives 209-mile range

Only £262.03 a month

The Volvo EX30 is an affordable and very tempting entry point into the Swedish brand's range of premium models at the best of times, but at this price it's downright unmissable.

Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, Carwow Leasey is offering the baby Volvo electric SUV for a real snip – £262.03 per month on a two-year agreement, plus the option to save a whole chunk of cash on expensive roadside charging.

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This deal requires £3,144.36 to be put down as an initial payment. It's a 12-month lump sum, and while it may appear a bit steep, this is a premium car and it allows the monthly payment to be as low as possible.

Still, if you'd rather put a smaller amount down you can tweak to a nine-month initial payment at £2,601.27, which only brings the monthly price up to £288.32. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but raising to 8,000 a year is between £11 and £12 extra a month depending on the size of the initial payment.

As this is a Carwow Leasey agreement, you’ll be getting a voucher that gives a whopping 20 per cent off Gridserve’s charging points nationally for a whole year. This could really slash your running costs if your lifestyle depends on regularly rapid-charging your car.

At this price you'll be getting the entry-level model, but it's no bad thing at all. The Core trim brings a Google-based infotainment system with Google Assistant, Maps and Play Store, adaptive cruise control, smart-looking 18-inch alloys, and a classy dark blue interior theme.

Powering this EX30 is a 51kWh battery pack that gives a claimed WLTP range of 209 miles, and a 272bhp electric motor gives a decent turn of speed.

The upmarket exterior design is carried over to the interior. It's paired-back minimalism for sure, but there are quality materials and some lovely design details.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo EX30 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo EX30 page.

Check out the Volvo EX30 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…