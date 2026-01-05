Some Volvo EX30 owners have been asked to limit their charging to 70 per cent to reduce the risk of battery-related fires.

Having been approached by a Volvo EX30 owner who received a warning message from their car about the possibility of a fire, Auto Express contacted Volvo UK. The company responded: “Volvo Cars has identified a potential issue with high-voltage battery cells manufactured by a particular supplier on certain model year 2024-2026 EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance cars.

“In rare cases, the battery can overheat when charged to a high level, which could in a worst-case scenario lead to a fire starting in the battery.” A recall will be put in place soon, according to Volvo, with the firm adding: “We are contacting all affected owners to ask them to limit their cars’ maximum charge level to 70 per cent. We will contact them again as soon as a fix is available.”

Volvo added that not all EX30s are affected and the issue does not involve other Volvo models. The SEA2 platform that underpins the EX30 is similar to the one found in the Smart #1 and #3, although the 69kWh NMC battery in the EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance cars is different to the 66kWh unit found in Smart’s models.

In addition to its statement, Volvo reiterates that “while the number of reported incidents is very small – representing around 0.02 per cent of the cars we have identified as potentially affected – and we have no reports of related personal injuries, we are treating it very seriously”.

