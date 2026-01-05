Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Volvo EX30 owners warned over battery fire risk

Volvo smallest all-electric car has been identified with a possible fire-related battery issue

By:Alastair Crooks
5 Jan 2026
Volvo EX30 - front, full width

Some Volvo EX30 owners have been asked to limit their charging to 70 per cent to reduce the risk of battery-related fires. 

Having been approached by a Volvo EX30 owner who received a warning message from their car about the possibility of a fire, Auto Express contacted Volvo UK. The company responded: “Volvo Cars has identified a potential issue with high-voltage battery cells manufactured by a particular supplier on certain model year 2024-2026 EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance cars.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“In rare cases, the battery can overheat when charged to a high level, which could in a worst-case scenario lead to a fire starting in the battery.” A recall will be put in place soon, according to Volvo, with the firm adding: “We are contacting all affected owners to ask them to limit their cars’ maximum charge level to 70 per cent. We will contact them again as soon as a fix is available.” 

Volvo added that not all EX30s are affected and the issue does not involve other Volvo models. The SEA2 platform that underpins the EX30 is similar to the one found in the Smart #1 and #3, although the 69kWh NMC battery in the EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and Twin Motor Performance cars is different to the 66kWh unit found in Smart’s models. 

In addition to its statement, Volvo reiterates that “while the number of reported incidents is very small – representing around 0.02 per cent of the cars we have identified as potentially affected – and we have no reports of related personal injuries, we are treating it very seriously”.

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Google
Reddit 
Whatsapp

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best small SUVs to buy 2026
Best small SUVs - May 2025

Best small SUVs to buy 2026

Small SUVs are among the most popular bodystyles on UK roads, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
12 Dec 2025
Volvo EX30 Extended Range RWD Plus long-term test
Volvo EX30 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger

Volvo EX30 Extended Range RWD Plus long-term test

First fleetwatch: a huge half term trip puts the EX30 to the test, along with the UK's charging infrastructure
Long-term tests
20 Nov 2025
Best small electric cars to buy 2026
Best small electric cars - header image

Best small electric cars to buy 2026

These compact electric cars offer colossal efficiency
Best cars & vans
4 Aug 2025
Best electric SUVs to buy 2026
Best electric SUVs - header image

Best electric SUVs to buy 2026

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
29 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Tesla-style door handles banned in China over safety fears
New Tesla Model Y Standard - side action

Tesla-style door handles banned in China over safety fears

The Chinese government has stepped in amid concerns that retractable or flush-fitting handles are causing fatalities in crashes
News
2 Jan 2026
Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond
Best new cars coming soon - header image

Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2026, 2027 and beyond

Here are the most important new cars from Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more that you need to know about
Best cars & vans
2 Jan 2026
Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget
Alibaba bodyshell scan - opinion, header image

Cheap Alibaba classic cars could be the answer for enthusiasts on a budget

Alastair Crooks thinks replica classic cars based on reproduced bodyshells could be the next big thing, if safety barriers can be overcome
Opinion
3 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content