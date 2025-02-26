Car Deal of the Day: Superb Volvo V60 returns with a lease deal that's hard to resist

Gorgeous, minimalist design

High spec; strong practicality

£333.54 a month

Volvo UK recently admitted to Auto Express that taking the V60 and V90 estates off sale for over a year was a big mistake, and explained that the decision to bring them back was due to customer demand.

If you’re one of those who love a good old Volvo wagon, then you’re in luck as there’s a range of tempting offers at the moment – and one of the best is our Deal of the Day.

Carparison, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the V60 for a scintillating £333.54 a month after an initial payment of £4,301.28.

The agreement is for two years and limited to 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more, you can bump this up to 8,000 for an additional £23.78 a month. If you can splash out just under £40 extra per month, you can even double the cap to 10,000 miles.

Volvo’s trim and specification range has seen plenty of changes over the years, but with the reintroduction of the V60 it’s probably the most simple it’s ever been. There are just two trim levels and three engine choices, with this offer combining the desirable top-drawer trim with an efficient mild-hybrid set-up.