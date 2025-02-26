Car Deal of the Day: Superb Volvo V60 returns with a lease deal that's hard to resist
Volvo has brought its V60 back from the dead – and it could be yours at a tempting price. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 February.
- Gorgeous, minimalist design
- High spec; strong practicality
- £333.54 a month
Volvo UK recently admitted to Auto Express that taking the V60 and V90 estates off sale for over a year was a big mistake, and explained that the decision to bring them back was due to customer demand.
If you’re one of those who love a good old Volvo wagon, then you’re in luck as there’s a range of tempting offers at the moment – and one of the best is our Deal of the Day.
Carparison, through the Auto Express Find a Car service, is offering the V60 for a scintillating £333.54 a month after an initial payment of £4,301.28.
The agreement is for two years and limited to 5,000 miles a year, but should you need more, you can bump this up to 8,000 for an additional £23.78 a month. If you can splash out just under £40 extra per month, you can even double the cap to 10,000 miles.
Volvo’s trim and specification range has seen plenty of changes over the years, but with the reintroduction of the V60 it’s probably the most simple it’s ever been. There are just two trim levels and three engine choices, with this offer combining the desirable top-drawer trim with an efficient mild-hybrid set-up.
Appropriately named Ultra, this spec gives you a panoramic glass roof, a tasty Harman Kardon premium sound system and Volvo’s excellent Pilot Assist automated assistance features. That’s on top of the entry-level model’s four-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, wireless phone charging and a Google operating system for the infotainment.
Powering this V60 is the B4 engine. It’s a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit with a mild-hybrid system – total power is 194bhp and 0-62mph takes a pretty swift 7.6 seconds. It may have more than enough punch, but refinement is the name of the game here, as the V60 rides softly and is very quiet on the move.
This being an estate, interior practicality will be high on your shortlist. While it may look sleek with a tight estate car rear end, the V60 is the roomiest compact executive wagon on the market. The 519-litre boot is both spacious and well thought out with neat touches to make loading easy, while the rest of the cabin is smartly designed and brimming with plush materials.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volvo V60 leasing offers from leading providers on our Volvo V60 deals hub page…
