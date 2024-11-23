Car Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a plush and practical SUV for £303 per month

Premium looks

Practical

£289 a month

While it rivals the usual German contenders, plus Jaguar, Lexus and a few other premium brands, Volvo tends to do things its own way and a great example of this is the XC40.

Launched in 2017, the one-time ‘baby Volvo’ (now superseded by the EX30) still looks fantastic – we even delved into the design of the XC40 in our ‘Concept to Reality’ series.

There are plenty of reasons to put the XC40 on your SUV shortlist, especially with this deal we found from Volvo Car UK Leasing via our parent site, Carwow. A four-year agreement, the deal requires an initial payment of £3,941.60 ahead of monthly payments of £303.20. There’s a 5,000-mile annual limit and while there is no scope to increase that on this specific deal, you can change the initial deposit and monthly payments to better suit your needs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The deal is based on the XC40 Core trim, which comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, metallic paint, tinted windows and LED lights front and rear. There’s some impressive technology as standard, including a 360-degree parking camera, retractable towbar, wireless smartphone charging pad, 12.3-inch driver’s display and nine-inch central touchscreen.

Build quality is a match for any of its rivals. Our 2024 Driver Power survey ranked Volvo second for its interiors, with practicality particularly highly rated. The 443-litre boot expands to a cavernous 1,319 litres with the rear seats folded, which will be more than enough for the needs of most families.

This car uses the B3 powertrain, which means you get 161bhp and 265Nm of torque – enough to cover the 0-62mph dash in 8.6 seconds. It’s a mild-hybrid too, so you can expect a reasonable 42.7mpg.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If the deal expires, you can find more similar leasing deals on the Carwow Leasey site.

Check out the Volvo XC40 Car Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day here…