Best tool chest 2026
A high-quality tool chest keeps everything in its place. We load up six to find the best
Glance inside a professional garage and you will see tool chests neatly lined up, preciously guarding the spanners and screwdrivers that are the everyday essentials for fixing a car. Inside the drawers, the contents will be kept neat and tidy, because the pros want to spend their time effectively rather than searching for a 10mm socket.
A keen DIYer can also save time by keeping their tools neat and safely in a set of drawers designed for the task. Compartments mean you will know exactly where to find what you need and a lock means no one can ‘borrow’ anything without your permission.
The chests tested here can be kept on top of a workbench or sturdy shelf, but could also be carried to the back of a car using the handles for remote jobs away from the garage.
When you want to upgrade, all can be combined with a wheeled cabinet to provide extra storage and portability. But which of these six big sellers has the most to offer?
How we tested
We were looking for a variety of useful drawer sizes, which could accommodate the typical tools you’d need for car repairs such as spanners, sockets, hammers and screwdrivers. We also expected larger compartments in which to store power tools and chargers.
Used - available now
2019 Ford
Fiesta ST
55,079 milesManualPetrol1.5LCash £11,400
2019 McLaren
570S
19,700 milesAutomaticPetrol3.8LCash £75,000
2023 FORD
TRANSIT CUSTOM
45,680 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0LCash £26,994
2020 Vauxhall
Insignia Grand Sport
53,000 milesManualPetrol1.5LCash £8,995
We then assessed the build quality and stability when open, before judging how easy the chests are to lock or carry if needed. Finally, we checked the value using the prices found online.
Draper Combined Roller Cabinet and Tool Chest, 6 Drawer
- Price: around £114.95
- Drawers: 6
- Contact: drapertools.com
- Rating: 5.0 stars
Unless you are short of space in your garage, this combination from Draper offers an unbeatable amount of storage for the money. The top section is a removable chest, which comes with a lidded section and five drawers: three shallow and two deeper. This sits on top of a further tier with another couple of big drawers and a two-door cupboard. The cabinet is equipped with four large steel castors with brakes.
There are niggles, such as the bottom section’s laughable security lock and a lack of smaller drawers on top, but at this price those are easy to overlook.
Draper Tool Chest, 9 Drawer, 26”
- Price: around £124.95
- Drawers: 9
- Contact: drapertools.com
- Rating: 4.5 stars
Draper takes the runner-up spot in this test too with a chest that will work better if you haven’t got the space for a full roller cabinet set up.
This model is larger than the top section of our winner, with nine drawers including six smaller sections to keep your tools separate and neat. Each is lined with a 2mm-thick foam mat.
The bottom drawer is deeper than the rest but there still isn’t room for a chunky cordless power tool, though these will fit in the locking upper section.
Clarke HD Plus CBB209C
- Price: around £179.98
- Drawers: 9
- Contact: machinemart.co.uk
- Rating: 4.0 stars
Although it seems similar to the Draper 9 Drawer, the Clarke partly justifies its bigger price tag with a more substantial feel. The drawers are a little smoother, the pulls are chunkier and it has sturdy handles. There are six small drawers to keep smaller items neatly apart and then three larger drawers, all lined with a mat.
The top lidded section also contains a removable metal tool tray and there are retaining strips inside the lid to hold useful items such as documents and gloves.
Hilka Pro-Craft 9-Drawer Heavy Duty Tool Chest
- Price: around £99.99
- Drawers: 9
- Contact: screwfix.com
- Rating: 3.5 stars
With a price below three figures, the Hilka looks to be great value, but bear in mind that it’s noticeably smaller than the similar-looking chests from the likes of Clarke and Draper.
In every other respect, however, it is a ‘mini-me’ version of those, with chunky handles and nine usefully sized drawers, which lock automatically when the lid to the top section is closed. The size will naturally limit what you can store, but will also make it easier to carry.
Halfords 5 Drawer Top Chest
- Price: around £175
- Drawers: 5
- Contact: halfords.com
- Rating: 3.0 stars
If you’re treating yourself to new tools to go with your chest, then the Halfords range has a unique attraction, because the company offers 18 modular tray sets that fit perfectly inside the three shallower drawers at the top. The two deeper bottom ones are big enough for a cordless drill or driver.
The quality feels to be a step above most of the others here, but if you are not using the modular trays, then we’d prefer separate smaller drawers or dividers.
Vonhaus Topchest Tool Box
- Price: around £59.99
- Drawers: 6
- Contact: vonhaus.com
- Rating: 3.0 stars
At less than half the price of most of the competition in this test, you would expect the Vonhaus box to involve some compromises. The first is its size, because it’s the smallest here, although only marginally behind the Hilka.
Securing the drawers involves manually inserting two metal bars from inside the lockable top section to block them from sliding open. We suspect this would soon get tiresome if you had to do it regularly.
Verdict
It’s a Draper 1-2, thanks to the chests’ features and value. The Combined Roller Cabinet and Tool Chest offers unbeatable space per pound, while the 9 Drawer Tool Chest is a better bet if you are short of space. The Clarke takes third place – it has a bigger price tag but feels substantial.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.