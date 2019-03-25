Best tool chest 2026

Glance inside a professional garage and you will see tool chests neatly lined up, preciously guarding the spanners and screwdrivers that are the everyday essentials for fixing a car. Inside the drawers, the contents will be kept neat and tidy, because the pros want to spend their time effectively rather than searching for a 10mm socket.

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A keen DIYer can also save time by keeping their tools neat and safely in a set of drawers designed for the task. Compartments mean you will know exactly where to find what you need and a lock means no one can ‘borrow’ anything without your permission.

The chests tested here can be kept on top of a workbench or sturdy shelf, but could also be carried to the back of a car using the handles for remote jobs away from the garage.

When you want to upgrade, all can be combined with a wheeled cabinet to provide extra storage and portability. But which of these six big sellers has the most to offer?

How we tested

We were looking for a variety of useful drawer sizes, which could accommodate the typical tools you’d need for car repairs such as spanners, sockets, hammers and screwdrivers. We also expected larger compartments in which to store power tools and chargers.