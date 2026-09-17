Alfa Romeo is preparing to reveal a new concept car that will embody the brand’s “vision for the future” at next month’s Paris Motor Show. It could be called Alfa Romeo Battito Rosso.

That name translates as ‘red heartbeat’, which would be quite on-brand for Alfa Romeo. The firm previously said its concept is something “every Alfisti has been waiting for”.

The teaser video posted by Alfa Romeo asks if we can spot the name and while the likes of ‘red’ and ‘Leonardo’ pop up, the fact that Alfa applied for a trademark in June this year for ‘Battito’ is a strong clue.

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This isn’t the first time Alfa Romeo has drummed up excitement over its new concept car. In a previous release, the firm said its new creation is a “distinctive interpretation of the automobile embedded in the DNA of the Biscione: one that transcends the notion of a mere means of transport and embraces the purest of driving emotions”.

Beyond the bombast, the company refrained from giving us any concrete information on the concept. So it’s unclear what, exactly, is in store – a new SUV, perhaps, that will bridge the gap between the Tonale and Stelvio; a compact hatchback to recreate the spirit of the 147 and Giulietta; or maybe even a design that points us towards the all-electric successor to the Giulia saloon.

A teaser image (above) that went with the aforementioned release shows us the concept will be painted in familiar Alfa red, and the brand says it will add “sportiness” to make the concept a “masterpiece”. Read into that what you will. The concept is also claimed to be a driver’s car, with the release stating it is “created for those who still love to drive and seek authentic experiences behind the wheel”.

The Paris show runs from 12 to 18 October, with Alfa’s big unveiling expected on the first day.

Looking to scratch that Alfa itch? The Auto Express Find A Car service has everything an ‘Alfisti’ needs, from the compact Mito to the 4C Spider and the Giulia Quadrifoglio.