For the majority of the time, it’s just my husband and I that travel in our Junior, and the boot swallows our bags easily enough when we’ve been on trips. But we had our granddaughter to stay for a few days and with the boot full of everyone’s luggage, we had to load the back seats up with her car seat, small fold-out bed and buggy. It all fitted in well enough, and although I had to move my seat forward a bit, it was still comfortable for the 100-mile trip.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce: second fleetwatch

Without a home wallbox, we’re thankful at just how far the public charging network has come

Advertisement - Article continues below

Without home charging, we are dependent on the public network, which is so much better locally than it used to be. Most are fast chargers and we tend to top up before and after a long trip, but we were going out for the day and knew the car would be parked up for a couple of hours so we opted for the slow charger so as not to hog a fast one. We didn’t get near to 80 per cent, but we got from seven per cent to 58 per cent, giving us 121 miles of range for £11.66, reminding us it’s a good option when we have time.

Alfa Romeo Junior Elettrica Veloce: second report

A long weekend away laid bare the Alfa Romeo Junior’s good bits and not-so-good bits