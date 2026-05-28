New Alfa Romeo Stelvio to tempt BMX X3 buyers with beautiful design
The delayed Alfa Romeo Stelvio will boast both EV and petrol power, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
If you’re wondering what happened to the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio after it was leaked from the patent office in April last year, we wouldn’t blame you. Alfa is adamant a new Stelvio is coming, but it will take longer to reach us than expected due to powertrain and tech changes.
The brand said it’s “studying solutions to continue competing in the D-segment with new interpretations of the current line-up of Giulia and Stelvio”.
The new Stelvio was meant to be revealed as early as this year. But it was intended to be rolled out exclusively with all-electric powertrains featuring shared technology with big American bruisers such as the Dodge Charger and Jeep Wagoneer-S on the chunky STLA-L architecture.
However, this plan has now changed and the next Stelvio will include hybrid powertrains alongside a BEV option from launch, which is now projected to be 2028. With such a long delay, it’s also expected that Alfa will apply some design changes, working in new styling cues that will first be seen on the C-segment SUV.
Yet the new Stelvio’s ambitious engineering won’t be toned down, as this will be every bit the Audi and BMW rival that we know Alfa is capable of making. In terms of size, we expect the Stelvio to grow close to five metres long, creating a package that’s physically bigger than key rivals such as the BMW X3 or Mercedes GLC, but with more distinct styling and a focus on craftsmanship and design beyond what’s generally on offer from the Germans.
Alongside the new Stelvio will be a new Giulia saloon, but this car’s form is less clear. Due to packaging constraints, Alfa will be unable to reimagine the sleek, saloon proportions of the current generation, with the cabin positioned to the rear. This is one major limitation of the STLA platforms, because the height of the windscreen base is quite constrained, forcing designers to push the bonnet up.
As a result, we expect the new Giulia to morph into more of a high-riding fastback with a more dynamic silhouette. Yet Alfa has a good record of making awkward proportions work on its cars – just think of the Brera coupé or blocky 155 saloon – and there’s no reason to think its current design team won’t succeed in doing so.
Alfa is also adamant that it will still develop its Quadrifoglio high-performance flagships, but it’s still not clear what powertrain it plans to deploy. Initially, Alfa was to offer a 1,000bhp electric set-up, but with flat demand for high-end electric cars this plan no longer makes sense. It’s an issue that all car makers are having to face up to.
The Stelvio should be with us in or around 2028, followed by the Giulia a year or so later. However, all plans are subject to change,
and while we do believe that Stellantis will give the brand the resources it needs to execute these new models, time will tell if that is the case.
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