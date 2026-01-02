The first production Alpina will be a near-190mph version of the 7 Series due to be revealed late next year, and very much given the Alpina treatment. “As a custodian of the brand, if you just picked up a 7 Series engine and didn't do anything to it – that would never occur,” he told us. “Powertrains are key differentiators.” But it’ll be next year before details emerge on exactly how far Alpina’s team will go in terms of performance or engineering upgrades.

Despite the plans to move Alpina into new higher ground, the traditional European heartland of B3 and B5 models based on the 3 and 5 Series hasn’t been consigned to history. However, we won’t see this in the first couple of all-new models.

“I would completely never rule it out,” he declared. “On our long-term road map, we clearly see an expansion of the portfolio. But to anchor the brand, this [7 Series-based B7] is the right segment to do so first.”

Global positioning above BMW and below Rolls-Royce

Alpina’s core models differ by region, with Europe and Japan centring more around the B3 and B5 that account for up to 90 per cent of sales, while in America it’s all about the larger B7 and B8 - luxury products at around $200,000 (£148,000) that sit where BMW now wants Alpina to live. On top of that are newer markets including the Middle East, where Alpina is yet to establish a major presence and will lean into its longer-term heritage.

Overlap with BMW’s more hardcore ‘M’ cars isn’t something that is concerning the Alpina boss. “Speed not sport is a different take to M”, he said. “Extra comfort over BMW is something we will maintain going forward - everything you feel must be of perfect touch, material and execution.”

On each model, the upgrades will encompass different power, torque and performance versus related BMW models, as well as revised chassis tuning, a more luxurious interior and bodywork changes including the Alpina name spelled out across the low front spoiler.

Looking further ahead, Viellechner envisages Alpina branching out into bespoke and high-cost special-edition cars. “I could see models specifically developed for the Alpina segment, without a base car at all: reduced volume, high positioning.”

The new breed of Alpinas will be sold through a limited number of BMW dealers, with the brand getting its own separate area of the showroom when the first car comes through late next year.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.